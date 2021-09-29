Blaze is Back on Smith Hill with a Fusion Menu, Featuring Art, Music, Poetry and More
After five years, Blaze is back in a new location. Longtime culinary fixture and chef Phyllis Arffa has teamed up with Berry-Jean Murray to open Blaze Smith Hill inside the former Brooklyn Tea, Coffee and Guest House, which is owned by Murray. The menu features some of the old favorites from Blaze that we know and love like spanakopita pizza, beef tenderloin and salmon teriyaki, but Arffa is also cooking up jerk chicken and catfish and baking cornbread.www.rimonthly.com
Comments / 0