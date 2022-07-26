Evnroll ER2V Putter Review

Putters like the Evnroll ER2V don't come around too often. It can be hard to tell the difference between one good putter or another, but the ER2V has elevated itself above the majority of its competition through performance-focused innovations, precision milling and premium aesthetics. It therefore was a no brainer inclusion in our best putters guide.

Watch Joel Tadman test 15 of the latest putter models and crown the Evnroll ER2V his favourite

From a visual perspective, this putter excels. The wide blade shape sets up perfectly and sits flush to the ground. The two dots at the front encourages you to get the shaft angle correct, which for us was a little more upright and therefore reducing the rotation of the head during the stroke - something that should lead to more consistency.

The finish oozes sophistication and the long black sightline certainly helps set the face to your intended target.

We’ve had this in the bag for a number of months now and have had far more above average putting rounds than below average. In our first round with it in the bag, we had 26 putts and our Arccos data told us we gained a full four shots on a typical five handicapper.

So clearly, the putter works, but was this round a flash in the pan? Far from it. It has been a reliable flat stick ever since it was first employed, boosting our confidence through regularly holing from short range while also dropping in the occasional mid and long range effort.

One thing to note is that balls come off the face a little slower on the ER2V than most other putters we’ve tested. So if you’re greens are slow or you use your putter a lot from off the green you might find yourself coming up short a lot initially.

A quick recalibration of your stroke length should be enough to fix this but it can take a while to adjust to the change in pace.

But it is the consistency of the roll, along with how well this putter sets up, that ensures your long range putting improves, taking the pressure off your short putts.

The stock Envroll Tour Tac grip is also a big positive. It has a wide front edge with thumb position markers and a soft, tacky feel that just melts into your hands and makes it feel like you are one with the putter.

We haven’t even mentioned that each head shape in the Evnroll V Series comes with four hosel options - they are interchangeable via the adjustable screw system that is visible on the sole of the putter. The short slant hosel seems to work for us but go through a custom fitting and you’d be able to try different necks to determine which one was best for your action - enhancing the versatility of this range significantly.

