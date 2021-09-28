CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney for Gabby Petito's family skeptical that fiancé Brian Laundrie's family will help FBI search

By Eric Levenson, Madeline Holcombe
 9 days ago
An attorney for Gabby Petito's family expressed skepticism Tuesday that the parents of her fiancé Brian Laundrie would help in the FBI's ongoing search for him.

Matthew Huffman
10d ago

Brian Laundrie isn't missing and he never has been. He's running and hiding and his parents have been covering for him and facilitating his escape which makes them accessories to murder, after the fact, obstruction of justice and impeding a missing person/murder investigation...

Bonnie J. Helgoe
9d ago

This is so sad. Gabby's parents and family are in agony and these people she lived with, future in-law's who said they loved her like a daughter, have not lifted a finger to help or console Gabby's family and police/FBI. I know this is their son, but he is most likely responsible for Gabby's death. I wouldn't want to be them. You reap what you sow.

Cheryl R.
10d ago

If he is in the wilderness then technically they don't know where he is however, they definetly helped him escape

