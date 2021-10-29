When is Black Friday 2021 and when do the early deals start?

The countdown to the Black Friday 2021 sales is on and, while it might seem like there’s plenty of time to get prepared, we here at IndyBest know that the earlier you start, the better.

Each year, the great shopping bonanza gives shoppers the chance to snap up thousands of deals across a range of categories, from tech to home appliances , with more and more retailers taking part, such as Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys , Boots and Argos , to name just a few.

While it originated in the US as a way to kick-start the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday has since made its way across the pond and is no longer just a one-day event. Retailers are starting their sales earlier, too – last year Amazon’s deals spanned the entire month of November – and although discounts typically run across the weekend beginning 26 November and into the following Monday, otherwise known as Cyber Monday , there are likely to be plenty of offers to snap up in the weeks ahead.

While this year’s offers are still largely under wraps, bargain hunters can expect to find some impressive deals on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops , TVs , smartphones , Apple products and e-readers , like the Kindle (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Amazon has recently released three new versions of its popular Kindle paperwhite (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ), including an all-new Kindle paperwhite (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk ), a paperwhite signature edition (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and a new model called the paperwhite kids (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk ). So, we predict this could mean previous versions of the e-reader will be heavily discounted come Black Friday. If you’d prefer to snap up the latest model though, make sure to check out our handy guide to the new models.

We anticipate that gamers might well be in for a treat too, as Nintendo has just added a new member to its Switch family , called the Switch OLED (£309.99, Very.co.uk ). The console is the brand’s most expensive model yet and, if our bargain hunting senses are anything to go by, we predict its arrival might just bump the cost of previous editions down even further once the sales start. Want to get your hands on the new console but not sure if it’s worth the upgrade? Read our in-depth review of the 4K-capable system.

With so many impressive deals on offer, we’re here to make sure you’re fully prepared to seek out this year’s best savings. To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. From when it starts to the best savings to shop right now, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began as a one-day sale in the US, the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products from big-name brands such as Apple , Dyson , Shark and Samsung .

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here . As soon as brands start talking about this year’s sales, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

When will early Black Friday deals start?

Traditionally Black Friday has taken place on 26 November, but for most retailers, it now spans the entire weekend and finishes on 29 November – also known as Cyber Monday . However, each year the Black Friday weekend increases in size so you can expect to see deals from online giants such as Amazon , Argos , Currys and Very beginning weeks ahead.

We’re expecting the same to happen this year but if you can’t hold out until Black Friday itself, there are some great offers available now across almost every category.

Need a new toothbrush? You can save 50 per cent on the Philips 9000 diamondclean sonic electric toothbrush black (Was £340, now £170, Boots.com ) which was hailed as the best one for achieving a “deep clean” in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes .

We’ve also spotted a £100 saving on Shark’s powerfins anti hair wrap pet cordless vacuum cleaner (was £429.99, now £329.99, Argos.co.uk ) at Argos, which is perfect for homes with pets and has up to 60 minutes run-time.

If you’re buying for little ones, head over to Very, which has discounted a whopping 85 Lego products, including the Lego technic 42083 Bugatti chiron car which has been reduced by £80 (was £329.99, now £269.99, Very.co.uk ). You can also snap up the Lego Harry Potter 75969 Hogwarts astronomy tower, (was £89.99, now £74.99, Very.co.uk ), which featured in our round-up of the best kids’ Lego sets , for a bargain price. In our review, our tester said: “It’s a satisfying and quick build – we managed it in a couple of afternoons”, adding that the set was also “visually striking”.

If you’ve been holding off making an expensive electronics purchase until Black Friday, you’re in luck because you can save more than £100 on this LG 43in smart TV (was £499.99, now £382.71, Amazon.co.uk ), which has an easy voice control command with Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as surround sound and 4K Ultra HD picture quality.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following the Black Friday weekend and falls on 29 November this year.

Traditionally it has always been exclusively online, and especially so in 2020 due to the pandemic – the UK was mostly under lockdown, with non-essential shops remaining shut throughout November.

Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas, and there’s often a broad range of retailers that slash prices across smart TVs , laptops , fashion , mattresses and more.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

All the best deals last year were found online, as many retailers encouraged customers to shop from home rather than visiting stores due to the nationwide lockdown in place.

IndyBest hand-picked all the biggest deals to shop and below are a selection of the savings that we found across big-ticket items – some of which we can expect to return for 2021.

What pre-Black Friday sales are worth shopping?

If you can’t wait until November to start sale shopping, the good news is that there are plenty of non-Black Friday related deals already up for grabs.

Here at IndyBest, we’re always on the lookout for a great offer and regularly keep tabs on discounts across a range of big-ticket products to help you save some money each month. Check out our guides to the best deals to shop this month below:

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

IndyBest has mastered the art of finding the very best bargains and will be bringing you the top offers throughout the event, so make sure to bookmark this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content to ensure you’re always up to date.

It’s also a good idea to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers, from Amazon , John Lewis & Partners and Currys to Very , Next and Argos , as this makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial, too.

You can also sign up for newsletters from brands or retailers, as this will mean you receive all the latest updates as they happen, be among the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. If you don’t tend to check your e-mails regularly, consider downloading the apps of your favourite shops and following them on socials instead.

As with any sales event, we’d also suggest making a shopping list beforehand, checking the RRP of any products you’re looking for, so you know it’s a real deal, and reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before.

Buying large appliances or items of furniture? Make sure to check any warranties or guarantees and measure up your space, as well as the dimensions of the entrance and doorways.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Some of the biggest savings in the Black Friday sale can be found on tech products, so if you’re in need of an upgrade or want to treat a loved one to a new laptop, there will be plenty of choices.

It’s also one of the few times you’ll find Apple items discounted – the brand is so popular that it doesn’t need to join in with big sales events, but you will find reductions at third-party retailers such as John Lewis & Partners and Currys . So if you’ve had your eye on a MacBook, Black Friday is the best opportunity to snap up a decent saving.

Last year, the Apple MacBook pro 13in (£1,649.97, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by £170.

It is also featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops , where our reviewer said: “The keyboard is supremely comfortable and the trackpad is huge and very responsive. Unlike the MacBook air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer. Additionally, the entry-level pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip.”

This Acer 715 15.6in Chromebook (£499, Currys.co.uk ) also saw a big saving, as it was down from £499 to £329.

Best Black Friday TV deals

TVs also see savings during the weekend, with discounts available on big-name brands such as Philips, Samsung, Toshiba and Panasonic.

In 2020, the Samsung QE55Q60T 55in (was £999, now £599, Very.co.uk ) had a huge reduction of £500, from £1,199 to only £699.

Additionally, the Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65in (£899, Argos.co.uk ) saw its price slashed from £1,199 to £949.

Best Black Friday Argos deals

Argos is one of the biggest retailers that participates in the Black Friday bonanza – every year you’ll find savings across everything from TVs and headphones to fitness watches and furniture .

In 2020, this Garmin fenix 6S pro smartwatch (£479.99, Argos.co.uk ) had over £100 off – it was reduced from £599.99 to £449.99.

Leading vacuum cleaner brand Dyson also saw its prices slashed in Argos’s 2020 Black Friday sale, with the Dyson V7 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£249.99, Argos.co.uk ) down from £299.99 to £199.99.

In our review of the Dyson V7 versus the V11 model , we loved the former for how fuss free it was to use. Our reviewer said: “Whatever type of floor you have, the V7 does the job well – we noticed no difference across carpets, hardwood or laminate, although unlike the V11 you will need to change the floor heads each time. And because it’s nice and light, it’s brilliant for carrying up and down stairs and works a treat on upholstery too.”

Best Black Friday Currys deals

A haven for tech gadgets big and small as well as home and kitchen appliances , Currys is somewhere you’ll want to bookmark ahead of Black Friday 2021.

Last year’s deals included the Nespresso by Magimix vertuo next coffee machine in white (was £130, now £74.99, Currys.co.uk ) which was £149, but came down to an impressive £74.

Music lovers also got a great deal, with this pair of Beats solo 3 headphones (£189, Currys.co.uk ) reduced to £125.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

On 29 November – also known as Cyber Monday – retailers further slashed prices, giving customers a last-minute opportunity to snap up a bargain.

Included were these Apple AirPods pro earbuds with a wireless case (£174.83, Amazon.co.uk ), reduced from £249 down to £198.

We were very impressed with them in our guide to the best wireless earbuds , where our reviewer rated them for their comfortable fit and easy setup.

“The microphones, which ensure the noise-cancelling is effective, also work well for hands-free phone calls. Pairing with an iPhone is incredibly simple: open the earbuds’ case near the phone and it’ll pair automatically. The charging case is wireless chargeable, so you can plonk it on a compatible charging pad,” our tester said.

This pair of Veja V-10 leather sneakers that were £115 ( Netaporter.com ), came down to just £77, which is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.

Our reviewer featured them in our round-up of the best women’s shoes for spring , and said, “Veja’s strong focus on transparency and sourcing Fairtrade, organic materials means it’s a key player in the sustainability game. And these distinctive kicks are the perfect transitional shoe.”

For those looking to improve their culinary repertoires, this Kenwood prospero stand mixer (£139.99, Argos.co.uk ) was reduced from £199.99 to £99.99.

