A complete timeline of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 27-year relationship.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been together for over 25 years. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The couple got married in 1997, and they have two children together, Jaden and Willow.

In 2021, Will said that he and Jada decided at some point to no longer be monogamous.

The casting team decided she was too short for the role. NBC

1994: Jada auditioned to play Will's girlfriend on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Will and Jada first met in 1994 when a then 19-year-old Jada auditioned to play Will's girlfriend on NBC's "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

In 2017, Jada told "Extra" that she wasn't cast because they told her she was "too short to play Will's girlfriend" — she's 5-foot and he's 6-foot-2.

The girlfriend role instead went to Nia Long.

They started dating in 1995. Getty/Carlo Allegri

1995: Their friendship blossomed into romance.

Although Jada and Will didn't get to play a couple on TV, the two began building a real-life friendship.

At the time, however, Will was married to Sheree Zampino. The two had a son named Trey.

Will and Sheree got divorced in 1995, and Will and Jada started dating that same year.

In a 2018 interview with Access , Jada said that Will reached out to her when he was separated from Sheree before their divorce was finalized.

They got married on New Year's Eve. Getty/Pascal Le Segratin

December 31, 1997: The pair walked down the aisle on New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Eve 1997, Will and Jada were married in a private ceremony at the Cloisters Mansion near Jada's hometown of Baltimore.

Jaden and Will Smith on the red carpet. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

July 8, 1998: Their son Jaden was born.

In 1998, Jada and Will's oldest son Jaden was born.

Today, Jaden is a rapper and actor who's known for his head-turning outfits.

Jaden even acted alongside his dad, playing his on-screen son in "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "After Earth."

Willow Smith has also joined the entertainment industry. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

October 31, 2000: The couple welcomed their daughter, Willow.

In October 2000, Will and Jada's family grew with the birth of their daughter, Willow.

She followed her family into the entertainment industry and made a name for herself in the music scene with her 2010 single "Whip My Hair."

She was also featured in "I Am Legend" alongside her father, and she voiced Baby Gloria in "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" alongside her mother.

Willow cohosts the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk" with her mother and grandmother.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith released a joint statement denying divorce reports. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

August 23, 2011: The couple squashed reports that Jada was cheating on Will with Marc Anthony.

In 2011, reports began to circulate that Will and Jada were headed for divorce.

Per Us Weekly, an unnamed source from the set of Jada's TNT drama series "HawthoRNe" suggested that the actress was having an affair with her on-screen love interest , Marc Anthony.

Anthony and his now ex-wife Jennifer Lopez were divorcing at the time, and observers noticed him getting closer to Jada.

Per "Today," Will and Jada put out a joint response denying the reports.

"Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact," the statement read.

She later clarified her statement. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

April 3, 2013: Jada's comments led some fans to believe that she and Will have an open marriage.

In 2013, Jada told HuffPost Live , "I've always told Will, 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK.' Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I'm here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that's not for me to do for him. Or vice versa."

Her comments led to speculation that the two have an open marriage.

Jada later clarified her statement on Facebook, assuring fans that their relationship is solid.

"Here's how I will change my statement ... Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so," she wrote. "This does NOT mean we have an open relationship … this means we have a GROWN one."

He squashed the rumors for fans on Facebook. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

August 3, 2015: Will took to Facebook to deny another round of divorce rumors.

When more rumors started to circulate about the Smiths' marital troubles in 2015, Will took to Facebook to deny that he and Jada were getting divorced.

Part of the post read, "I promise you all — if I ever decide to divorce my Queen — I SWEAR I'll tell you myself."

Sheree Zampino was Will Smith's first wife. Getty/Valerie Macon

May 7, 2018: Jada hashed it out with Will's ex.

On a Mother's Day episode of her Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," Jada sat down with Zampino, Will's ex-wife.

Jada admitted that she thought it was wrong that she got involved with Will while he was still technically married to Zampino. But the two agreed to leave their bad feelings in the past, and in a tearful exchange, Zampino thanked Jada for her role in co-parenting Trey.

"Thank you for loving my baby," Zampino said.

They call themselves life partners. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

July 2018: Will said that he and Jada are "life partners."

During a 2018 appearance on Tidal's "RapRadar" podcast, Will opened up about how solid his relationship is with Jada.

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," he said. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship."

Will Smith appeared on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk." Facebook Watch

July 10, 2020: Will and Jada talked about Jada's extramarital relationship on "Red Table Talk."

After rapper August Alsina claimed that he'd had an affair with Jada in 2015, Jada invited Will to appear on "Red Table Talk."

The couple explained what really happened — they'd been formally separated in 2015 when Jada had her "entanglement" with Alsina — and opened up about how they got through this period of their marriage.

Ultimately, Jada said the couple has "really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on the red carpet in 2019. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

September 27, 2021: Will said that their marriage is no longer monogamous.

In a recent interview for the November cover of GQ , Will told the publication that at one point in their marriage, he and Jada decided they would no longer be monogamous .

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way," he said.

"And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

March 27, 2022: Will appeared to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will walked on stage and appeared to slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada while presenting the award for best documentary feature.

As Will returned to his seat, he yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Rock's joke was, "Can't wait for G.I. Jane 2" — seemingly referencing Jada's bald head. Jada has spoken openly about having alopecia , an autoimmune condition that leads to hair loss.

Will later apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech for best actor, and the Academy tweeted that it "does not condone violence of any form."

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department published by NBC News, Rock declined to file a police report against Will.