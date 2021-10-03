CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Mt Sterling as of Sunday

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 6 days ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(MT STERLING, KY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Mt Sterling have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mt Sterling:

810 Indian Mound Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:00 PDT

Phone: (859) 497-9696

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

499 Indian Mound Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 859-497-9401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

570 Indian Mound Dr

Whitaker Pharmacy

Phone: 859-498-3141

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Single Test to Differentiate Between COVID-19, Flu, RSV

Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs. Officials with the FDA have issued an emergency use authorization for PerkinElmer’s PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel 1 assay, a single test that can detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs.1.
5NEWS

Local toddler fighting Salmonella as outbreak sweeps the country

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic is still lingering on, but the CDC is warning about the possible threat of another illness on the rise. In the past few months, there have been reports of Salmonella outbreaks across the country, with less than 10 reported in Arkansas. In August, there were cases linked to shrimp products. This past week, a local case was linked to limes.
