Rutland, VT

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Rutland

Rutland News Beat
 6 days ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(RUTLAND, VT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rutland, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rutland:

31 S Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (802) 775-6736

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Green Mountain Plaza

Hannaford

Phone: 802-775-5858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:30am-2:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm

10 Woodstock Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 802-773-6980

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

