Lawrenceburg, TN

Vaccine database: Lawrenceburg sites that have it on hand

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 6 days ago
(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lawrenceburg, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lawrenceburg:

1700 N Locust Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (931) 766-0029

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2379 Buffalo Rd

Lawrence County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

2130 N Locust Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-762-1094

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

