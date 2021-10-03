CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Sunday

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0cAUI8Yw00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(ABINGDON, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Abingdon have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Abingdon:

466 Cummings St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (276) 623-0321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

668 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 276-628-2300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 276-619-4843

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

