Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 6 days ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(DYERSBURG, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Dyersburg, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dyersburg:

2300 Lake Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (731) 285-3999

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

1755 Parr Ave

Dyer County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

620 Mall Blvd STE A

James And Wilks Pharmacy

Phone: 731-286-2025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

2525 Nichols Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 285-6030

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

2650 Lake Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 731-285-3700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Dyersburg, TN
Dyersburg, TN
