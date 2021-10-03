CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Vaccine database: Erie sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0cAUFsSi00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(ERIE, PA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Erie have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Erie:

410 E 12th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (814) 456-7071

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1216 W 6th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (814) 844-6265

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2501 W 12th St

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 814-838-7710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2067 Interchange Rd

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 814-868-7923

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2715 Parade St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-454-5148

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

916 State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-456-0560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: : am- : am; Monday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1709 Liberty St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-452-2596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

925 W Erie Plaza Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-454-7800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

163 W 26th St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-452-4012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-12:00 am; Tuesday: 08:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

1338 E Grandview Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-825-2333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

353 E 6th St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-455-2910

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5430 Peach St

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-868-4624

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4145 Buffalo Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 814-899-6924

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7200 Peach St

Sams Club

Phone: 814-866-1074

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1825 Downs Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-864-7330

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5350 W Ridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-835-0556

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2711 Elm St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 814-459-3625

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
Erie, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Erie, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Erie, PA
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued These 3 New Warnings

The United States has passed a grim milestone: 700,000 dead from COVID. And the deaths continue, as the "more transmissible" Delta variant spreads, mainly hurting those Americans among the 70 million who are unvaccinated. Concerned that more "avoidable" deaths are sure to come, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week this morning with a warning. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Argus Observer Online

2 more locals who were diagnosed with COVID have died

MALHEUR COUNTY — According to a news release on Wednesday from the Malheur County Health Department, another two residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. This includes a man in his 40s, who died at home, and another in his 80s, who died in the hospital. There is...
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
364
Followers
533
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy