Wilmington, NC

Wilmington COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Wilmington Updates
 6 days ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(WILMINGTON, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Wilmington have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wilmington:

2302 S 17th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 392-1180

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

5920 Carolina Beach Rd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 796-3283

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

820 S College Rd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 395-9312

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

8260 Market St

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 686-1182

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

6805 Parker Farm Dr

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 256-4159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

716 Bragg Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (910) 313-2205

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7144 Market St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (910) 821-6055

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

412 S College Rd #62

Sams Club

Phone: 910-392-2995

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4501 Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-799-0448

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

5900 Carolina Beach Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-442-4300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2130 S 17th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-343-2988

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3720 S College Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-793-5740

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1618 Dawson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-343-0708

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2401 N College Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-395-2214

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4521 Oleander Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-313-6794

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

6861 Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-793-4924

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

8290 Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-681-1134

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

5135 Carolina Beach Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-452-0944

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

5226 Sigmon Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-392-4034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

8035 Market St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-821-6009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

