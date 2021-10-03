COVID-19 vaccine: Huntsville sites that have it on hand

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Huntsville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Huntsville:

3007 Memorial Pkwy SW STE B Center For Elder Care

Phone: 256 799-2500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

100 Providence Main St NW Suite G CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 837-2057

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2001 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 880-1470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2525 Oakwood Ave NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 533-5754

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2210 Winchester Rd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 858-8595

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2110 Oakwood Ave NW Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:11 PDT

Phone: (256) 539-5136

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

6070 Moores Mill Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:11 PDT

Phone: (256) 852-4267

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

7090 University Dr NW Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (256) 726-0610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

8404 S Memorial Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (256) 881-6481

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

2246 Winchester Rd NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 851-5813

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

310 Pelham Ave SW Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 534-2333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1660 Old Monrovia Rd NW Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 970-6319

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2286 Zierdt Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 258-5997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

12796 Bailey Cove Rd SE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 885-2161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4851 Whitesburg Dr Ste B Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 650-2396

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

5651 Holmes Ave NW Sams Club

Phone: 256-837-7323

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2235 National Blvd SW Sams Club

Phone: 256-881-8186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:28pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:28pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2701 Patton Rd SW E The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Phone: (256) 536-1910

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

11399 Memorial Pkwy SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-885-2212

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1086 Jeff Rd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-721-2751

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4906 Whitesburg Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-883-0325

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2100 Brandon St SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-512-0957

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3997 University Dr NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-534-2785

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3120 Bob Wallace Ave SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-533-5058

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3500 Mastin Lake Rd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-851-4188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2784 Carl T Jones Dr SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-882-2883

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3031 Memorial Pkwy SW Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-536-2870

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2200 Sparkman Dr NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-852-2236

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

11610 S Memorial Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-881-0581

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4226 Oakwood Ave NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-361-2083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

9020 Bailey Cove Rd SE Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-970-6552

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2305 Jordan Ln SW Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-755-3080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1 Cottonvalley Dr NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-746-1638

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

2165 Winchester Rd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-716-6773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.