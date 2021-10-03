CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMVJ_0cAUEVOK00

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Chattanooga, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Chattanooga:

4062 Hixson Pike

Access Family Pharmacy/Access Specialized Care (Long Term)

Phone: 423-877-3568

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3475 Brainerd Rd BUILDING-B

Bernard Parham Md

Phone: 423-800-8337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

403 Spring Creek Rd

Chattanooga Children'S Clinic

Phone: 423-855-6868

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4700 TN-58

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (423) 892-8802

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1042 E 3rd St #103

Lifespring Community Health

Phone: 423-624-4846

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1300 E 23rd St

Ob Medicos, Pllc D/B/A Clinica Medicos

Phone: (423) 206-4530

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8644 E Brainerd Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (423) 296-1908

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

400 N Market St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (423) 755-7915

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7326 Mc Cutcheon Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (423) 508-6602

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3984 Ringgold Rd #1

Stop N Go Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (423) 468-7161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6101 Lee Hwy.

Sams Club

Phone: 423-954-1746

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3984 Ringgold Rd

Stopngo Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (423) 468-7161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

2104 McCallie Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-622-2545

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2289 Gunbarrel Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-892-4932

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

5301 Ringgold Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-892-9559

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3605 Brainerd Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-622-7520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4542 TN-58

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-892-6787

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3550 Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-634-7797

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

8714 E Brainerd Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-499-4262

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4810 Rossville Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-867-6390

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

110 N Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-752-8104

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2020 Gunbarrel Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-899-7021

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3901 Hixson Pike #181

Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-508-1151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

501 Signal Mountain Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-756-7202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3550 Cummings Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-821-1556

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8101 E Brainerd Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-508-1193

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

490 Greenway View Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-892-8911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

