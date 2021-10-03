Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Chattanooga
(Sean Gardner / Getty)
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Chattanooga, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Chattanooga:
Phone: 423-877-3568
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 423-800-8337
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Phone: 423-855-6868
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: (423) 892-8802
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: 423-624-4846
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: (423) 206-4530
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: (423) 296-1908
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (423) 755-7915
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (423) 508-6602
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (423) 468-7161
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 423-954-1746
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: (423) 468-7161
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Phone: 423-622-2545
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 423-892-4932
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 423-892-9559
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 423-622-7520
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 423-892-6787
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 423-634-7797
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 423-499-4262
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 423-867-6390
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 423-752-8104
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 423-899-7021
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 423-508-1151
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 423-756-7202
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 423-821-1556
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 423-508-1193
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 423-892-8911
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
