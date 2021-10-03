Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Chattanooga

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Chattanooga, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Chattanooga:

4062 Hixson Pike Access Family Pharmacy/Access Specialized Care (Long Term)

Phone: 423-877-3568

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3475 Brainerd Rd BUILDING-B Bernard Parham Md

Phone: 423-800-8337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

403 Spring Creek Rd Chattanooga Children'S Clinic

Phone: 423-855-6868

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Phone: (423) 892-8802

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1042 E 3rd St #103 Lifespring Community Health

Phone: 423-624-4846

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1300 E 23rd St Ob Medicos, Pllc D/B/A Clinica Medicos

Phone: (423) 206-4530

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

8644 E Brainerd Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (423) 296-1908

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

400 N Market St Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (423) 755-7915

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7326 Mc Cutcheon Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (423) 508-6602

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3984 Ringgold Rd #1 Stop N Go Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (423) 468-7161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

6101 Lee Hwy. Sams Club

Phone: 423-954-1746

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3984 Ringgold Rd Stopngo Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (423) 468-7161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

2104 McCallie Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-622-2545

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2289 Gunbarrel Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-892-4932

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

5301 Ringgold Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-892-9559

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3605 Brainerd Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-622-7520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Phone: 423-892-6787

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3550 Broad St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-634-7797

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8714 E Brainerd Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-499-4262

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4810 Rossville Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-867-6390

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

110 N Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-752-8104

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2020 Gunbarrel Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-899-7021

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3901 Hixson Pike #181 Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-508-1151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

501 Signal Mountain Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-756-7202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

3550 Cummings Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-821-1556

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

8101 E Brainerd Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-508-1193

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

490 Greenway View Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-892-8911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.