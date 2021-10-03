Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Ocala
(OCALA, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Ocala have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ocala:
Phone: (352) 237-6206
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (352) 351-5888
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (352) 873-0984
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (352) 509-7890
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (352) 291-0372
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 351-2374
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 401-3606
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 237-3648
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 867-1270
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 368-2921
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 671-3770
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 687-2464
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 873-1038
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: 352-873-0500
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-867-0373
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-307-1304
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-261-1273
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-854-9600
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-368-1886
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-622-8753
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-873-9806
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-622-5298
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-629-8721
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-291-9435
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-694-4193
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm
Phone: 352-237-7155
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-236-1188
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-537-3095
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-512-6628
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-291-7512
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-347-3115
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
Phone: 352-351-2477
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
