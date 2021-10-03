CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

COVID-19 vaccine: Augusta sites that have it on hand

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0cAUESk900

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(AUGUSTA, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Augusta have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta:

2902 Peach Orchard Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (706) 798-8088

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2505 Windsor Spring Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (706) 796-8146

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

825 Alexander Dr

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 706-739-1701

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

2801 Washington Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (706) 731-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2816 Washington Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (706) 731-5206

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

483 Highland Ave

Surrey Center Pharmacy

Phone: 706-738-4558

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

596 Bobby Jones Expy

Sams Club

Phone: 706-863-7846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3650 Wheeler Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-210-7991

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-733-4414

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3900 Washington Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-868-8084

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3204 Peach Orchard Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-796-7240

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

3228 Wrightsboro Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-733-3715

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

260 Bobby Jones Expy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-860-0170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3209 Deans Bridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-792-9323

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3338 Wrightsboro Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-941-5317

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Augusta, GA
Vaccines
Local
Georgia Government
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Argus Observer Online

2 more locals who were diagnosed with COVID have died

MALHEUR COUNTY — According to a news release on Wednesday from the Malheur County Health Department, another two residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. This includes a man in his 40s, who died at home, and another in his 80s, who died in the hospital. There is...
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ga#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
McDowell News

43 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 518 individuals in quarantine, 7,565 out of quarantine and 118 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.4%, according to a news release. The most recent data from the county-by-county interactive map from Johns Hopkins University showed McDowell continued to lead the state in new cases per 100,000 population with 93, down from 98 over the weekend.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
510
Followers
540
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy