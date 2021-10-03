Mobile vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(MOBILE, AL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Mobile, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mobile:

6901 Airport Blvd Compass Providence Urgent Care

Phone: (251) 634-2273

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

9985 Airport Blvd Compass Urgent Care

Phone: (251) 633-2273

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

900 Government St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (251) 432-8320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2550 Dauphin St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (251) 471-1573

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

8650 Cottage Hill Rd #101 Dawes Family Pharmacy

Phone: (251) 607-9800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4628 Airport Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (251) 341-5749

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2370 Hillcrest Rd Unit J Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (251) 661-5395

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

100 N Florida St Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (251) 509-0394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3719 Dauphin St Springhill Memorial Hospital

Phone: (251) 344-9630

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

601 E I-65 Service Rd S Sams Club

Phone: 251-479-1346

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4880 Lakeland Dr STE F Three Notch Pharmacy

Phone: (251) 661-0066

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

6395 Airport Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-342-0153

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1731 Spring Hill Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-431-9858

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3151 Dauphin St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-287-9581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

2912 Dauphin Island Pkwy SUITE L Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-406-8327

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Phone: 251-288-6182

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3948 Airport Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-345-3394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2420 Dawes Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-633-0110

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

9948 Airport Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-633-5100

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

5705 Cottage Hill Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-661-7763

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2490 Schillinger Rd S Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-633-2704

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5530 Three Notch Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-666-0249

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1320 Government St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-432-0445

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 02:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

370 Schillinger Rd S Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-776-6347

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2050 Government St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 251-476-1825

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

685 Schillinger Rd S Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-633-2211

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

5245 Rangeline Service Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-666-7972

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

101 East Interstate 65 Service Rd S Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-471-1105

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

1300 N University Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-586-6227

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2500 Dawes Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-633-6023

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6575 Airport Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-370-9845

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6350 Cottage Hill Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-661-1717

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1970 S University Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-666-3373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2570 Government Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 251-586-6481

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Phone: 251-476-0648

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Phone: 251-639-5150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Phone: 251-602-1811

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Phone: 251-633-4938

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Phone: 251-639-1788

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.