Fort Myers vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)
(FORT MYERS, FL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fort Myers, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Myers:
Phone: (239) 243-8490
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (239) 433-2631
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT
Phone: (239) 694-7444
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (239) 466-3000
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Phone: (239) 461-0147
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (239) 288-6997
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (239) 208-8847
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (239) 690-9570
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 332-4881
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 489-0729
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 936-3969
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 481-3321
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 340-7735
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 432-2528
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 939-3419
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 437-3681
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 768-2210
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 415-1610
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 433-1684
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 768-1413
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (239) 590-8820
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 239-939-2442
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 239-936-4741
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 239-694-2114
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 239-437-1880
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:20pm, 2:10pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 239-267-2860
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 239-693-6944
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
Comments / 0