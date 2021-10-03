CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjroD_0cAUEHHO00

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(FORT MYERS, FL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fort Myers, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Myers:

3547 Cleveland Ave

Carrell Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (239) 243-8490

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15550 San Carlos Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (239) 433-2631

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4710 Palm Beach Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (239) 694-7444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

16950 Pine Ridge Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (239) 466-3000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

11300 FL-82

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (239) 461-0147

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

9861 Bernwood Pl Dr #145

Family Pharmacy And Medical Supply

Phone: (239) 288-6997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4857 Palm Beach Blvd #1

Livewell Pharmacy

Phone: (239) 208-8847

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11851 Palm Beach Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 690-9570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2160 McGregor Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 332-4881

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

16980 Alico Mission Way #403

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 489-0729

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7950 Dani Dr #200

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 936-3969

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

13401 Summerlin Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 481-3321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

13121 Paul J Doherty Pkwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 340-7735

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

19100 S Tamiami Trail

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 432-2528

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4600 Summerlin Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 939-3419

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

11600 Gladiolus Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 437-3681

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

6900 Daniels Pkwy #19

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 768-2210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

5997 South Pointe Blvd #106

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 415-1610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

15880 Summerlin Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 433-1684

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (239) 768-1413

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

18911 S Tamiami Trail #13

San Carlos Pharmacy

Phone: (239) 590-8820

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5170 S Cleveland Ave

Sams Club

Phone: 239-939-2442

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3593 Cleveland Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 239-936-4741

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4204 Palm Beach Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 239-694-2114

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

14821 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 239-437-1880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:20pm, 2:10pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9131 College Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 239-267-2860

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14600 Palm Beach Blvd

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 239-693-6944

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

reviewjournal.com

COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate tick upward in Clark County

Clark County recorded 458 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths during the preceding day, according to data posted online Friday. Updated figures from the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 323,940 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and 5,743 deaths. New cases were...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Single Test to Differentiate Between COVID-19, Flu, RSV

Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs. Officials with the FDA have issued an emergency use authorization for PerkinElmer’s PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel 1 assay, a single test that can detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has identified a rare case of COVID-19 reinfection occurring just 22 days after the patient first tested positive. The patient, an unvaccinated 31-year-old Mineral County man with no underlying health conditions, first tested positive for the delta variant and then, three weeks later, for a different strain that evolved from the delta variant, Mark Pandori, director of the lab at the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine, told the Review-Journal this week.
NEVADA STATE
