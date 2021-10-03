CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0cAUE6ee00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(SYRACUSE, NY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Syracuse have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse:

2515 Erie Blvd E

Price Chopper Pharmacy 172

Phone: 315-449-1016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

519 Butternut St

Rite Aid

Phone: 315-471-1204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Tuesday: 07:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

1820 Teall Ave

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:10 PDT

Phone: 315-437-1531

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5942 S Salina St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-469-3254

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1405 E Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-472-1042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

401 W Seneca Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-492-4034

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

602 Nottingham Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-446-4820

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1819 W Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-488-2799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4751 Onondaga Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-476-2141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

522 W Onondaga St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-475-1366

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2329 James St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-437-0893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Vaccines
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
Syracuse, NY
Health
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
5NEWS

Local toddler fighting Salmonella as outbreak sweeps the country

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic is still lingering on, but the CDC is warning about the possible threat of another illness on the rise. In the past few months, there have been reports of Salmonella outbreaks across the country, with less than 10 reported in Arkansas. In August, there were cases linked to shrimp products. This past week, a local case was linked to limes.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
181
Followers
542
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy