Vaccine database: Toledo sites offering COVID-19 inoculation
(TOLEDO, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Toledo, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Toledo:
Phone: (419) 389-9112
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT
Phone: (419) 843-1622
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (419) 475-9103
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (419) 727-2650
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (419) 269-6909
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (419) 578-6465
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (419) 471-9240
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (419) 385-4675
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 419-727-2010
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 419-865-3130
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-473-2451
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-478-8177
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm; Tuesday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm
Phone: 419-691-5851
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-244-5781
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-531-1172
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: 419-243-9803
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-531-2115
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: 419-381-6981
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-726-8449
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-729-9934
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-473-1221
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-729-2907
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-255-9524
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-472-8027
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: 419-841-8525
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 419-693-4086
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 419-867-3529
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 419-536-3840
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 419-474-3915
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 419-472-8615
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 419-380-0994
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
