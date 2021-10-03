CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg242_0cAUADbe00

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(KNOXVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Knoxville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville:

300 Prosperity Dr #103

Active Healthhcare Center

Phone: 865-246-0143

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9203 Kingston Pike

American Family Care (Afc )

Phone: 423-822-5942

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1616 Choto Markets Way

Belew Drug Choto

Phone: (865) 766-4424

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2021 N Broadway

Belew Drugs

Phone: (865) 525-4189

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8622 Asheville Hwy

Belew Drugs Asheville Highway

Phone: (865) 933-3441

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5908 Washington Pike #102

Belew Drugs Washington Pike

Phone: (865) 525-4967

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4325 Asheville Hwy East

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (865) 524-3326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

315 Gill Ave

Interfaith Health Clinic

Phone: 865-246-3012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7466 Oak Ridge Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 865-769-8326

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2217 N Broadway

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 525-4629

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9501 S Northshore Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 693-6932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9161 Middlebrook Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 690-3386

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4409 Chapman Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 573-9906

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6702 Clinton Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 947-6892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4414 Asheville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 521-2926

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9225 Kingston Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 985-7970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

189 Brooklawn St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 671-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5201 N Broadway St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 686-1020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4918 Kingston Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (865) 588-8013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2419 Washington Pike

Mac'S Pharmacy

Phone: 865-524-3453

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3909 W Martin Mill Pike

Mugford Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 577-5533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100

P3 Compounding, Llc

Phone: 865-769-5180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9352 Park West Blvd

Parkwest Medical Center

Phone: 865-374-6159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

11656 Parkside Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 675-3073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2010 Town Center Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 470-0725

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2429 University Commons Way

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 522-6462

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2920 Knoxville Center Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 865-637-2582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8435 Walbrook Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 865-694-2168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1924 Alcoa Hwy

University Of Tennessee Medical Center

Phone: 865-305-6225

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4127 E Emory Rd

Victory Pharmacy

Phone: 865-922-5234

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2559 Willow Point Way

Volunteer Pharmacy

Phone: 865-560-0135

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7810 Oak Ridge Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-690-5357

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4935 Millertown Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-867-3031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

8950 Kingston Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-1186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2400 N Broadway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-544-0123

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4001 Chapman Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-573-0081

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9536 S Northshore Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-0827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

121 N Northshore Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-588-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5006 N Broadway St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-688-1812

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

6920 Maynardville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-922-6437

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9200 Middlebrook Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-531-0033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

4423 Asheville Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-546-3987

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

6777 Clinton Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-938-6760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7550 Norris Fwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-922-6031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7420 Chapman Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-577-2596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8445 Walbrook Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-690-8986

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3051 Kinzel Way

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-544-7710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10900 Parkside Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-777-5171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3120 McKamey Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-340-4509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Now Detecting COVID in this Gross Thing

Science. It's the thing that shows us what we need to know and how to proceed with most things in this world. One of which is sickness. And what better way to detect what is happening with our bodies (population as a whole) than to check people's waste. Yep, I'm talking about poop.
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
binghamtonhomepage.com

Price Chopper/Market 32 Offering Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shots to Qualified Individuals

Schenectady, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 is now giving qualified individuals Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters in its pharmacies. Appointments must be made using the online scheduler at www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/. The Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose can be administered six months after the initial series completion. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
410
Followers
554
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy