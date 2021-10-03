Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Birmingham

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Birmingham have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Birmingham:

513 Brookwood Blvd #50 Brookwood Internists P.C.

Phone: (205) 877-2761

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

220 Gadsden Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 836-8344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

7501 1st Ave N CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 833-2972

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

105 Inverness Plaza CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 991-5201

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

632 Tuscaloosa Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 781-8495

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2228 Bessemer Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 787-4608

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1675 Montclair Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 592-2424

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5400 Hwy 280 East CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 980-7670

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1325 Montclair Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 951-6632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

230 20th St S Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 250-7174

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3040 Healthy Way Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 970-7505

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2860 Lakeshore Pkwy Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 761-4836

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

6219 Tattersall Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 778-5380

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1944 Montgomery Hwy Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 987-3413

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

410 Doug Baker Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 981-7420

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

5940 Trussville Crossings Pkwy Sams Club

Phone: 205-655-0505

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Phone: (205) 201-7295

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

3150 Green Valley Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-967-7483

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9325 Parkway E Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-833-6882

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Phone: 205-991-1599

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-988-9013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3020 Clairmont Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-323-6823

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

101 Bessemer Super Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-421-7887

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1615 Montgomery Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-823-6091

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2301 Center Point Pkwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-853-8360

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1551 Forestdale Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-798-8360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

101 Green Springs Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-942-3668

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2101 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-939-1417

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1560 Montclair Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-595-4588

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

668 Lomb Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-786-4481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

4496 Valleydale Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-981-2362

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

101 Doug Baker Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-437-9467

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9248 Parkway E Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-833-7676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1600 Montclair Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-956-0416

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

5919 Trussville Crossings Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-661-1957

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

312 Palisades Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-870-8101

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1916 Center Point Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-520-0269

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Phone: 205-951-9711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.