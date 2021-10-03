CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Birmingham

Birmingham Bulletin
 6 days ago
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Birmingham have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Birmingham:

513 Brookwood Blvd #50

Brookwood Internists P.C.

Phone: (205) 877-2761

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

220 Gadsden Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 836-8344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

7501 1st Ave N

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 833-2972

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

105 Inverness Plaza

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 991-5201

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

632 Tuscaloosa Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 781-8495

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2228 Bessemer Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 787-4608

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1675 Montclair Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 592-2424

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5400 Hwy 280 East

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (205) 980-7670

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1325 Montclair Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 951-6632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

230 20th St S

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 250-7174

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3040 Healthy Way

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 970-7505

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2860 Lakeshore Pkwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 761-4836

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

6219 Tattersall Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 778-5380

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1944 Montgomery Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 987-3413

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

410 Doug Baker Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (205) 981-7420

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

5940 Trussville Crossings Pkwy

Sams Club

Phone: 205-655-0505

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5410 US-280

U-Save Pharmacy

Phone: (205) 201-7295

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3150 Green Valley Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-967-7483

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9325 Parkway E

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-833-6882

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4700 US-280

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-991-1599

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-988-9013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3020 Clairmont Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-323-6823

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 Bessemer Super Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-421-7887

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1615 Montgomery Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-823-6091

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2301 Center Point Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-853-8360

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1551 Forestdale Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-798-8360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 Green Springs Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-942-3668

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2101 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-939-1417

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1560 Montclair Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-595-4588

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

668 Lomb Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-786-4481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4496 Valleydale Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-981-2362

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 Doug Baker Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 205-437-9467

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9248 Parkway E

Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-833-7676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1600 Montclair Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-956-0416

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5919 Trussville Crossings Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-661-1957

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

312 Palisades Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-870-8101

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1916 Center Point Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 205-520-0269

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4476 Montevallo Rd

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 205-951-9711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

