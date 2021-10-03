Columbus vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(COLUMBUS, OH) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbus have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus:

1400 Parsons Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (614) 449-9399

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3355 E Livingston Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (614) 237-3737

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

840 W 3rd Ave Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 614-294-2344

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

4485 Refugee Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 861-7171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2000 E Main St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 252-1064

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1585 Georgesville Square Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 878-1664

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

150 W Sycamore St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 340-7980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1350 N High St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 294-1696

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1745 Morse Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 405-9401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3600 Soldano Boulevard Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 274-8108

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3637 S High St Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 492-1081

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2090 Crown Plaza Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 326-5650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

199 Graceland Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 410-1108

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1177 Polaris Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 430-2445

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

7000 E Broad St Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 575-3741

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1441 Parsons Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 445-5734

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1375 Chambers Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 488-4062

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

3417 N High St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 263-1796

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

2161 Eakin Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (614) 274-7748

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1661 Hilliard Rome Rd Meijer

Phone: 614-529-5110

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3950 Morse Rd Sams Club

Phone: 614-476-4224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6201 E Broad St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-367-7526

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1040 Polaris Pkwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-781-1037

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3445 S High St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-497-3745

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3583 E Broad St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-237-9123

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3015 E Livingston Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-236-8622

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2770 W Broad St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-276-9745

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1280 Demorest Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-279-1962

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3093 Cleveland Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-263-7551

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4890 N High St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-261-9013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2150 E Dublin Granville Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-523-1165

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

5195 N Hamilton Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-476-0988

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1162 Harrisburg Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-351-0266

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4530 Kenny Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-326-0689

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3900 Morse Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-476-2070

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-876-7850

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

3579 S High St Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-409-0683

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2700 Bethel Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-326-0083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1221 Georgesville Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-275-9811

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.