Cleveland, OH

Cleveland vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Sunday

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0cAU1upb00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CLEVELAND, OH) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Cleveland have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland:

6301 Harvard Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (216) 271-0970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

10825 Kinsman Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (216) 752-8656

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7939 Day Dr

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 440-888-7392

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6512 Franklin Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 216-281-6100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5411 Superior Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 216-431-5643

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10502 St Clair Ave.

Rite Aid

Phone: 216-451-9027

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10090 Chester Ave

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:43 PDT

Phone: 216-721-2020

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2323 Broadview Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 216-661-5077

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3402 Clark Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 216-961-9414

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11702 Lorain Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 216-671-1411

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10250 Brookpark Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 216-265-0012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3415 Clark Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-651-0212

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

16100 Lakeshore Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-383-3803

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4281 W 130th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-941-8702

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

11401 Union Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-751-2902

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4265 State Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-739-9659

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

16803 Lorain Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-252-3102

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

4071 Lee Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 216-561-1318

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

10000 Brookpark Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 216-741-7340

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3400 Steelyard Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 216-661-2406

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 4

 

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
