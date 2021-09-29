CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Normal: What are the next steps with vaccines for children ages 5-11?

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

News 12 's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Matthew Harris to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer announced Tuesday morning that it has submitted data seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11. The company plans formal emergency use authorization submission in the coming weeks.

The children in Pfizer's trial were given two smaller doses of the vaccine than those given to children 12 and older, the company said. The smaller doses produced antibody responses that were comparable to those seen in a study of people 16 to 25 who received full doses.

Pediatric infection rates of COVID-19 remain at "exponentially high" levels, with nearly 207,000 positive cases among children last week, according to the weekly report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Last week marked the fifth consecutive week of more than 200,000 reported pediatric cases, the report said. Children accounted for 26.7% of the reported COVID-19 cases last week.

How is the COVID-19 booster shot rollout going? Who qualifies to get a booster shot? Is the biggest challenge vaccinating those who haven't gotten their first shot?

In a survey, 25% of Americans said they don't have primary care doctors. But for the other 75% who do, their personal doctors are a trusted source of information. How do we make sure patients are getting the right information?

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

