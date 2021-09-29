CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Man In Mercedes Impersonating Police, Nabbed After Pursuit In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYxjP_0cASiiuz00

A Westchester County man who was driving a 1998 Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed with red and blue flashing lights was arrested for allegedly impersonating police in Fairfield County.

David Rozon, age 41, of White Plains, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 26, after Wilton Police spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Danbury Road around 6:50 p.m.

Wilton officers attempted to stop Rozon who fled at a high rate of speed into the town of Redding at which time the pursuit was terminated, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police.

Redding Police located and stopped the Mercedes-Benz where Wilton officers responded and confirmed the vehicle from the pursuit, Phillipson said.

It was also determined that Rozon had used the red and blue flashing lights to stop a vehicle on Danbury Road earlier in the evening at which time he exited his vehicle, identified himself as a police officer, and yelled at the other operator before fleeing.

Rozon also admitted to attempting to pull over a vehicle with the red and blue lights on I-95 earlier in the evening that had cut him off.

Connecticut State Police are aware of the incident, Phillipson said.

Rozon was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Criminal impersonation of a police officer
  • Breach of peace
  • Engaging in pursuit
  • Failure to stop or move over for emergency vehicle
  • Improper use of flashing lights

Rozon was held and released after posting a $2,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
County
Westchester County, NY
Redding, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Redding, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Wilton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilton Police
Daily Voice

Body Found In Secaucus

A body was found Thursday afternoon in Secaucus.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Unit was at the scene as of 3:30 p.m.The discovery was made near Seaview Avenue and Paul Amico Way.No further information was provided.
SECAUCUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Newark Boy, 11

Police are requesting the public's help in locating an 11-year-old Newark boy.Jahzir Whitmire was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Mercer Street and Broome Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.He was dressed in his school uniform of a blue shirt, tan…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Reported Missing In Westchester

Seen her?Police agencies in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teenager who has been reported missing.An alert was issued by the Mount Vernon Police Department for 16-year-old Kimberly Chavez, who was last seen in the Westchester County city early on W…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy