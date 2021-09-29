LI has second highest number of COVID-19 cases for kids, school staff in the state

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Long Island schools.

News 12 Long Island has learned that nearly 1,700 students have tested positive since Sept. 13. Another 382 teachers and staff members were also reported positive.

The numbers mean Long Island has the second highest case rate in the state in schools.

As News 12 has reported, Pfizer says it plans to ask the FDA for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 5 to 11.

A decision could come by the end of October.