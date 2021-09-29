CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

LI has second highest number of COVID-19 cases for kids, school staff in the state

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkNT2_0cAJ3tsJ00

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Long Island schools.

News 12 Long Island has learned that nearly 1,700 students have tested positive since Sept. 13. Another 382 teachers and staff members were also reported positive.

The numbers mean Long Island has the second highest case rate in the state in schools.

MORE: CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As News 12 has reported, Pfizer says it plans to ask the FDA for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 5 to 11.

A decision could come by the end of October.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 school staff members have died due to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH reported the 11th death on Thursday. It is the third COVID-19-related death of a school employee for the current school year. Two other deaths were reported in late September. “There are too many sick people in our buildings that aren’t following best practices to control the virus and, to be blunt, too many people dying,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “The experts have told us how to operate schools safely during the pandemic – but...
EDUCATION
ladailypost.com

Interim Superintendent Addresses Spike In COVID-19 Cases Among Students And Staff At Los Alamos Public Schools

Los Alamos Public Schools Interim Superintendent Jennifer Guy issued the following letter this morning to the community addressing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff:. Los Alamos Community,. Over the past several days, Los Alamos Public Schools has seen a large increase in COVID-19 positive results among...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Long Island#Li
WREG

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 — and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Pfizer Seeks Approval To Give COVID-19 Vaccine To School Children Ages 5 To 11

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — For the thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents struggling with the nightmare of COVID-19 testing for their children, help may soon be on the way after Pfizer announced Friday morning it has asked the FDA for emergency approval to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. If the federal regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. The news opens the door for a state-wide mandate requiring COVID vaccinations for all K-12 students by later this year or early in 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the planned mandate — the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,819 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,819 new coronavirus cases and 92 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,464,264 cases and 29,814 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,001 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 680 in ICUs. The state says 13,000,518 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,264,513 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 69.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

CT pediatrician says he'll recommend children get COVID-19 vaccine if approved by FDA

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, and local pediatricians say they would recommend it. Pfizer's trials concluded younger children need only one-third of the dosage adults get, but the vaccine dose still comes in two shots. The pharmaceutical giant says its jabs are proven safe and highly effective in kids ages 5 and over.
TRUMBULL, CT
CBS LA

From Bar Hoppers To Elementary School Students, COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements Take Effect In Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mandate requiring proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to get into indoor bars, clubs, or breweries, and full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter an outdoor mega event, were set to take effect Thursday throughout Los Angeles County. Anyone who enters or works in a Los Angeles County bar, club, lounge, brewery, winery, or distillery will be required to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Thursday, the same day that outdoor events of 10,000 people or more will only be allowed to admit people with proof...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

‘Please Help Us’: Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Urge Vaccinations As Minnesota ICUs Strained

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grim update on the pandemic Thursday from Minnesota health officials and hospital CEOs. They say hospitals are on the brink with full ICUs, and the remaining staff members are completely exhausted. The news for children is especially stark. The state is now reporting 3,000 cases per week in children under 12. There have been 996 Minnesota school with COVID-19 cases, and just Thursday, there are 514 new cases reported in K-12 schools — with 441 of those new cases among students. “This represents a new and troubling high mark for the entire pandemic, and highlights the important point...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Madison County aims to increase the number of vaccinated pregnant women

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pregnant women in Madison County and those who are considering pregnancy are now being strongly encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination by the county health department.  Pregnant women are at great risk of severe infection from COVID-19, according to the CDC.  As a result, the MCDOH has announced pop-up clinics to increase […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
CBS Denver

Aurora Public Schools Joins Others In Offering Free COVID Testing For Students

AURORA, Co (CBS4) – While the state’s rapid COVID-19 testing program inside schools started slowly, more districts are getting onboard nearly two months into the school year. Aurora Public Schools is the latest in the Denver metro area to agree to the program run by CDPHE to offer weekly testing for students and even pay them to take the tests. (credit: CBS) “We have adopted a layered approach to protecting our students and our staff,” said Mark Seglem the Chief of Staff at Aurora Public Schools. On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis praised the district for being a leader in its COVID-19 response. Vaccination has...
AURORA, CO
thecantonherald.com

COVID-19 active cases number 1,176

The number of newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 within the borders of Van Zandt County increased by 300 over the most recent seven-day reporting period according to officials from the Northeast Texas Public Health District. NET Health reports that there have been 6,118 confirmed or probable cases (cases with ...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
News 12

News 12

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy