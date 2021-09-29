Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

A food delivery driver was fatally shot during a possible robbery Monday night on Chicago's Near West Side, officials said.

The 57-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300-block of West Grenshaw Street about 8:30 p.m. when two suspects walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Chicago fire officials took the driver to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, but he later died, police said.

CPD said they did not know if this was a robbery or vehicular hijacking attempt.

His distraught family said they're still not sure what happened to Qiaoming Shao.

Neighbors said a blue sedan pulled up behind the delivery driver before the shots were fired.

There is no one in custody.