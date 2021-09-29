CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

A food delivery driver was fatally shot during a possible robbery Monday night on Chicago's Near West Side, officials said.

The 57-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300-block of West Grenshaw Street about 8:30 p.m. when two suspects walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Chicago fire officials took the driver to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, but he later died, police said.

RELATED: 2 rideshare drivers tased before Chicago carjackings in Logan Square, East Garfield Park: CPD

CPD said they did not know if this was a robbery or vehicular hijacking attempt.

His distraught family said they're still not sure what happened to Qiaoming Shao.

Neighbors said a blue sedan pulled up behind the delivery driver before the shots were fired.

There is no one in custody.

Comments / 53

Sarah Ocasio
9d ago

I hope they look in who ordered the food lots of times its set up someone calls and orders then when driver gets out they take car or pull out a gun if keys are not in car somewhere

Reply
6
Paula Adams
9d ago

this not about the Democratic it about the people that live in Chicago we need to stop and do better for ourselves

Reply
12
Bobby Nevarez
9d ago

90% are black punks that need to get a job when they get caught they will cry like babies 😭😭😭

Reply(7)
23
 

