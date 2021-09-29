NYC officially clears vaccine mandate for DOE employees

After a federal judge put a temporary hold on the Department of Education employee vaccine mandate, the three judge panel assigned to making this decision cleared NYC to begin enforcing the DOE mandate this coming Monday .

This panel was scheduled to hear oral arguments from both sides on Wednesday but made their decision after both sides submitted written arguments Monday. When those who were protesting in Foley Square learned of the decision mid-demonstration, they were visibly upset, but made sure to let News 12 know the fight is not over.

“It’s definitely discouraging” says Rachel Maniscalco, a teacher for special education and English. “This is not fair, this is not due process, we are discouraged but we are not going to stop.”

The United Federation of Teachers released a statement over the concern for a potential teacher shortage due to the mandate. The DOE states that more than 87% of their employees have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with numbers continually rising.

This mandate is scheduled to go into effect Friday afternoon, meaning that next Monday 100% of educators and staff in public school buildings will need to be vaccinated. A rally is scheduled in Coney Island today where elected officials and concerned parents are calling on the DOE to provide a remote learning option.