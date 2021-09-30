CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

By Dr. Max Gomez
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles.

Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday.

When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected.

“I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said.

After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain and missed periods.

“The information that we have is anecdotal,” said Dr. Diana Bianchi, director at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Even so, the National Institutes of Health has launched a new study to investigate if there’s a connection between COVID-19 vaccination and monthly cycles.

Dr. Bianchi is leading the research.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of having a control group to be able to dissect out whether it is actually the vaccines causing the changes,” Bianchi said.

The research may also provide clear information for women concerned about the short and long term effects of the vaccine on reproductive health.

“I believe that there’s a certain percentage of people who are hesitant because they don’t have enough information, and that’s our goal, is to provide information and reassure people that whatever changes occur with the menstrual cycle are temporary and that they do not affect your fertility,” said Bianchi.

COVID is really bad. It makes people very sick, and having a couple of months of cramping or spotting, for me personally, is totally worth the protection,” Lee said.

Researches in the U.K. are also planning to study the possible connection after almost 30,000 reports of monthly changes.

All of the researchers stress that the menstrual changes are temporary and that all of the studies looking at fertility have found the COVID vaccines do not impair your chances of having a baby.

Comments / 103

and?
5d ago

This was created purposely to Target 🎯 the females reproductive system. So there are less babies to be brought into the world. IT'S exactly what Billy Boy Gates planned. Along with males, they will soon find out they will be next to sterile. Depopulation

Reply(4)
83
Bernard Walden
6d ago

This ought to have not been FDA approved until it was tested on every major disease upon GOF. You cannot conceive without a period. Unless you know something I don't. Don't mess with the natural process of my body.

Reply(2)
57
johnny conner
3d ago

trying to back-track???? a month ago they said there was nothing to this, just another conspiracy theory. why are all conspiracy theories seeming to be proven true???? election fraud, covid, covid origination and vaccines just to start. ivermectin not being used in US to treat covid but Remdesivir is. research remdesivir, was pulled from clinical trials due to high number of deaths. now pfizer is working on a pill for covid same concept as ivermectin but will be a name brand instead of generic like ivermectin. FOLLOW THE MONEY!!!!!

Reply(2)
38
