NBA

NBA trade rumors: Updating potential blockbusters

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors leading up to the in-season trade deadline.

No timeline for Ben Simmons return

Simmons still has not suited up for a game with the Philadelphia 76ers this season after some major summer drama between the three-time All-Star and his organization. Right now, he remains away from the team due to a personal mental health issue.

A recent report indicates that Philadelphia is frustrated with Simmons not being willing to deal with said issues with team doctors. There’s now no timeline for his return . Remember, Simmons was fined $1.4 million for not reporting to camp in time and missing the preseason. He was also suspended for the first game of the season . After a ton of NBA trade rumors surrounding the star guard, there’s no telling where this situation might take us. What we do know is that Philadelphia might have to make a decision on his future here in the short term.

Still no interest in Kyrie Irving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUy51_0c9qTEFc00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As he continues to push back against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving still has not played a game this season. That won’t change until the NBA champion changes his tune or pandemic mandates in New York City change themselves.

The backdrop here is rumors suggesting that Brooklyn has been taking trade calls from interested teams. Eve since the season started, said rumors have died down. Right now, there’s no telling when/if Irving will suit up this season after a dominant 2020-21 campaign that saw him average 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 40% from three-point range.

Marc Gasol not looking to retire

Despite his advanced age of 36 and the fact that he’s coming off a disastrous season with the Los Angeles Lakers, three-time All-Star Marc Gasol is not yet looking to retire. Gasol was traded from the Lakers to Memphis back in September and promptly waived. He’s since been linked to both the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Chicago Bulls looking to move Coby White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5lnc_0c9qTEFc00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is off to an undefeated start to the season and might be looking to move a player the franchise’s previous powers that be viewed as a franchise cornerstone. Multiple media reports indicate that this 2019 top-seven pick could be traded once he returns from injury in mid-November .

For Chicago, the idea would be to acquire a piece or two at other positions to help with depth. A combo guard from North Carolina, White is coming off a solid sophomore season that saw him average 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 36% from three-point range.

Marvin Bagley III out of Sacramento Kings’ rotation

This is something worth monitoring after a summer filled with rumors regarding a potential trade of this former No. 2 pick. Bagley’s agent took to the offensive leading up to Sacramento’s season opener against Portland after it was noted the big man would not be part of the Kings’ rotation. He’s played 10 minutes in four games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rJUg_0c9qTEFc00
50 Top NBA players of 2021: Giannis, Kawhi, LeBron battle for #1

This is the continuation of some major drama between the former Duke star and Sacramento since the team selected him back in 2018. It could also lead to a trade here soon. Bagley, 22, is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 50% shooting in three NBA seasons.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns at an impasse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qS7Uj_0c9qTEFc00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following a brilliant performance in the NBA Playoffs a season ago, it seemed like this former No. 1 pick was on the verge of receiving a max extension worth $172.5 million over five seasons. However, that did not happen ahead of the October 18 deadline .

Ayton will now be a restricted free agent next summer. He averaged 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. If the stud young center continues to improve, there’s a good chance he’ll get a max-contract offer in free agency. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if Ayton requested a trade should Phoenix match said offer.

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

