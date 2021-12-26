NBA trade rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers key figures in potential Ben Simmons trade, and a whole lot more

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors leading up to the in-season trade deadline.

Cleveland Cavaliers key team in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to watch in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. With the team off to a hot start, they may be hesitant to part with key pieces of their core, but should they change their mind, the Cavs have plenty of ammo to make a deal happen.

Cam Reddish drawing interest on trade market

Being that he’s not a key contributor and still offers upside should he receive a larger role elsewhere, Cam Reddish has been on the trade block for several months. The Atlanta Hawks may look to move him, but reportedly not for less than a first-round pick, according to Marc Stein .

Los Angeles Lakers very active in trade talks

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Lakers in another funk, and now set to be without Anthony Davis for roughly 3-4 weeks, trade talks are heating up. While some are speculating a LeBron James departure , Shams Charania has indicated that won’t be happening. He also mentioned the Lakers have been “ very active ” in trade circles.

Sacramento Kings expected to move Harrison Barnes

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

This has pretty much been the case over the past couple years. Rumors persisting that the underrated wing could be traded. Now that general manager Monte McNair is expected to retool the Kings under-performing roster, that might be the case.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, Sacramento is expected to listen to offers for the 29-year-old Barnes. If so, there’s going to be a solid market for his services . Barnes is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 45% shooting this season.

Los Angeles Lakers to be active ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are wasting away in the middle of the Western Conference standings with the halfway point in the season nearing

Could this force general manager Rob Pelinka into making a trade or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline? According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , it’s possible. And while moving off Russell Westbrook’s contract is highly unlikely, a move could be in the cards. The cost would end up likely being young guard Talen Horton-Tucker and another youngster. Would that be enough to vault Los Angeles to the top of the conference? We’re not too sure.

Domantas Sabonis’ trade chatter quiet

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Domantis Sabonis has been all over the place. First, it’s the Pacers are making everyone available. Then word leaks that Sabonis wants out. Then, he doesn’t want out. Now, Brian Windhorst of ESPN is saying he hasn’t even heard Sabonis’ name in any trade talks. He did, however, speculate on Caris LeVert and Myles Turner’s availability, saying they are the most likely to go .

All Portland Trail Blazers on the table, except Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t having their best season. Injuries have been tough to overcome, which likely adds to the built-up frustration. Still not looking to move on from franchise star Damian Lillard, every other Blazer on the roster is theoretically up for grabs, according to an NBA exec Brian Windhorst recently spoke with . That includes C.J. McCollum, Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington.

De’Aaron Fox reportedly available for trade

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Leading into the season, it was believed Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was completely off the table in any potential trade circumstances. Not anymore. Tim Bontemps of ESPN was speaking on the Brian Windhorst & the Hoop Collective sports podcast when he mentioned some recent chatter suggesting Fox may be available for the right price.

Houston Rockets looking to get involved in Ben Simmons talks

Brian Windhorst is reporting there’s been a lot of recent chatter involving Philadelphia, Minnesota, Sacramento and Houston regarding a possible Ben Simmons trade. What makes these core four unique is their ties to 76ers team president Daryl Morey. Windhorst mentions several NBA execs have let him know once Simmons is dealt, it’s likely to involve at least one of the above teams. Notably, this doesn’t necessarily mean Simmons will get sent to one of those four, simply that they could help facilitate a deal.

Thaddeus Young hoping to land with contender

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thaddeus Young has made the playoffs in eight of his 15 years in the NBA. Now on the 10-17 San Antonio Spurs, the postseason doesn’t appear to be in the cards this year for the 33-year old Young. Citing his advancing age, Young mentioned having not ever played for a true championship contender, and wanting to change that fact.

Adding in that Young is averaging a career-low 14.1 minutes per game, coming off a productive season in which he averaged 12.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.3 APG to go with 1.1 SPG and 0.6 BPG, the forward feels like he can still help a contender. There should be plenty of teams with interest in a trade for Young .

Boston Celtics looking to add third star

As of right now, Boston is a bottom-end playoff contender under first-year head coach Ime Udoka. It has not been going swimmingly for this team. That has led to some ridiculous speculation new president Brad Stevens might look to break up the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to this note from Matt Moore of the Action Network, Boston is more likely to look for a third star to team up with the two talented young wings. The issues here are assets. These Celtics don’t have a ton of high-upside young players outside of Robert Williams. It will be hard pulling off a blockbuster trade without moving one of Brown or Tatum. For now, we expect the status quo in Boston outside of potentially trading pending free agent Dennis Schroder.

New York Knicks targeting Eric Gordon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After a surprise run to the playoffs last season, the Knicks seem to be stuck in neutral. They sit at 14-17 on the season and as the 12th seed back east. Big-time free-agent acquisition Kemba Walker is completely out of the rotation.

Could this lead to New York making a significant move or two ahead of the deadline? According to Marc Berman of the NY Post, the Knicks are interested in Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon. This wouldn’t necessarily be a major needle-mover. But it would help. He’s averaging 14.7 points on 45% shooting from distance on the season.

Brooklyn Nets open to trading Joe Harris

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sharpshooting Nets wing Joe Harris has been sidelined since the middle of November after suffering an ankle injury. There’s no telling when Harris will return to the floor. However, there’s now a report surfacing that Brooklyn could look to move him ahead of the February NBA trade deadline.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report , teams believe that the Nets have a willingness to move Harris for the right price. The is a surprising development given that Harris inked a four-year, $75 million extension with Brooklyn a year ago last month. The 30-year-old 3-and-D wing is a career 44% three-point shooter.

Houston Rockets open to trading star Christian Wood

Boasting an 10-22 record this season, the Rockets are in the initial stages of a rebuild. Said rebuild might not include star big man Christian Wood. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Wood is expected to draw significant interest ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline. The report also indicates that Houston will be willing to listen to offers.

“Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him,” O’Connor wrote , “but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets.”

Wood is playing under a mere three-year, $41 million contract with his performance far outpacing that deal. Since joining Houston, the former UNLV star is averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Minnesota Timberwolves keeping tabs on Myles Turner

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports the Minnesota Timberwolves front office likes the idea of adding rim protector Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Wolfson goes on to cast doubt on their ability to swing a deal with the Pacers, citing a disconnect between what the Wolves would be willing to offer and what the Pacers want. He also said the Wolves still “badly want” Ben Simmons, but nods to similar hurdles.

Marvin Bagley III trade nearing?

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

This former No. 2 pick was not a regular part of the Kings’ rotation prior to head coach Luke Walton being fired. In fact, Bagley played in just one game up until November 12. This comes on the heels of his agent expressing confusion over Sacramento’s handling of the still-young 22-year-old forward.

Now comes this note from Jason Jones of The Athletic indicating that Bagley could be dealt here soon. Reportedly, the Detroit Pistons are interested in the athletic forward. Since Alvin Gentry took over as interim coach, the former Duke standout is averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds on 53% shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers in on Kevin Love?

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Cavaliers and their All-Star big man reach a buyout agreement this season, reports indicate that the Lakers could have interest in reuniting him with LeBron James.

Love and James played for the Cavaliers from 2014-18, earning four NBA Finals appearances in a row. For his part, Love averaged 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds during that span. The expensive veteran has seen his production decline since due to injuries.

At 16-16 on the season, Los Angeles could use some more juice. Then again, it might just need Russell Westbrook to play better. Interestingly enough, Russ and Love played together at UCLA for one season back in 2008.

