ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA trade rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers key figures in potential Ben Simmons trade, and a whole lot more

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DRnc_0c9qTEFc00

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors leading up to the in-season trade deadline.

Cleveland Cavaliers key team in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCaPo_0c9qTEFc00
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to watch in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. With the team off to a hot start, they may be hesitant to part with key pieces of their core, but should they change their mind, the Cavs have plenty of ammo to make a deal happen.

Cam Reddish drawing interest on trade market

Being that he’s not a key contributor and still offers upside should he receive a larger role elsewhere, Cam Reddish has been on the trade block for several months. The Atlanta Hawks may look to move him, but reportedly not for less than a first-round pick, according to Marc Stein .

Los Angeles Lakers very active in trade talks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBcsg_0c9qTEFc00
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Lakers in another funk, and now set to be without Anthony Davis for roughly 3-4 weeks, trade talks are heating up. While some are speculating a LeBron James departure , Shams Charania has indicated that won’t be happening. He also mentioned the Lakers have been “ very active ” in trade circles.

Sacramento Kings expected to move Harrison Barnes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCrl5_0c9qTEFc00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

This has pretty much been the case over the past couple years. Rumors persisting that the underrated wing could be traded. Now that general manager Monte McNair is expected to retool the Kings under-performing roster, that might be the case.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, Sacramento is expected to listen to offers for the 29-year-old Barnes. If so, there’s going to be a solid market for his services . Barnes is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 45% shooting this season.

Los Angeles Lakers to be active ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are wasting away in the middle of the Western Conference standings with the halfway point in the season nearing

Could this force general manager Rob Pelinka into making a trade or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline? According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , it’s possible. And while moving off Russell Westbrook’s contract is highly unlikely, a move could be in the cards. The cost would end up likely being young guard Talen Horton-Tucker and another youngster. Would that be enough to vault Los Angeles to the top of the conference? We’re not too sure.

Domantas Sabonis’ trade chatter quiet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWFBA_0c9qTEFc00
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Domantis Sabonis has been all over the place. First, it’s the Pacers are making everyone available. Then word leaks that Sabonis wants out. Then, he doesn’t want out. Now, Brian Windhorst of ESPN is saying he hasn’t even heard Sabonis’ name in any trade talks. He did, however, speculate on Caris LeVert and Myles Turner’s availability, saying they are the most likely to go .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vkr1n_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
4 ideal Domantas Sabonis trade scenarios from the Indiana Pacers

All Portland Trail Blazers on the table, except Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t having their best season. Injuries have been tough to overcome, which likely adds to the built-up frustration. Still not looking to move on from franchise star Damian Lillard, every other Blazer on the roster is theoretically up for grabs, according to an NBA exec Brian Windhorst recently spoke with . That includes C.J. McCollum, Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington.

De’Aaron Fox reportedly available for trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvoIq_0c9qTEFc00
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Leading into the season, it was believed Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was completely off the table in any potential trade circumstances. Not anymore. Tim Bontemps of ESPN was speaking on the Brian Windhorst & the Hoop Collective sports podcast when he mentioned some recent chatter suggesting Fox may be available for the right price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RveWw_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
3 potential De’Aaron Fox trade destinations

Houston Rockets looking to get involved in Ben Simmons talks

Brian Windhorst is reporting there’s been a lot of recent chatter involving Philadelphia, Minnesota, Sacramento and Houston regarding a possible Ben Simmons trade. What makes these core four unique is their ties to 76ers team president Daryl Morey. Windhorst mentions several NBA execs have let him know once Simmons is dealt, it’s likely to involve at least one of the above teams. Notably, this doesn’t necessarily mean Simmons will get sent to one of those four, simply that they could help facilitate a deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSo34_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
4 ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios from the Philadelphia 76ers

Thaddeus Young hoping to land with contender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dG9g_0c9qTEFc00
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thaddeus Young has made the playoffs in eight of his 15 years in the NBA. Now on the 10-17 San Antonio Spurs, the postseason doesn’t appear to be in the cards this year for the 33-year old Young. Citing his advancing age, Young mentioned having not ever played for a true championship contender, and wanting to change that fact.

Adding in that Young is averaging a career-low 14.1 minutes per game, coming off a productive season in which he averaged 12.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.3 APG to go with 1.1 SPG and 0.6 BPG, the forward feels like he can still help a contender. There should be plenty of teams with interest in a trade for Young .

Boston Celtics looking to add third star

As of right now, Boston is a bottom-end playoff contender under first-year head coach Ime Udoka. It has not been going swimmingly for this team. That has led to some ridiculous speculation new president Brad Stevens might look to break up the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to this note from Matt Moore of the Action Network, Boston is more likely to look for a third star to team up with the two talented young wings. The issues here are assets. These Celtics don’t have a ton of high-upside young players outside of Robert Williams. It will be hard pulling off a blockbuster trade without moving one of Brown or Tatum. For now, we expect the status quo in Boston outside of potentially trading pending free agent Dennis Schroder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kf1OI_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

New York Knicks targeting Eric Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EhxX_0c9qTEFc00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After a surprise run to the playoffs last season, the Knicks seem to be stuck in neutral. They sit at 14-17 on the season and as the 12th seed back east. Big-time free-agent acquisition Kemba Walker is completely out of the rotation.

Could this lead to New York making a significant move or two ahead of the deadline? According to Marc Berman of the NY Post, the Knicks are interested in Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon. This wouldn’t necessarily be a major needle-mover. But it would help. He’s averaging 14.7 points on 45% shooting from distance on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3217IX_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Cavaliers and Grizzlies making noise, Lakers falling fast

Brooklyn Nets open to trading Joe Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02aZVi_0c9qTEFc00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sharpshooting Nets wing Joe Harris has been sidelined since the middle of November after suffering an ankle injury. There’s no telling when Harris will return to the floor. However, there’s now a report surfacing that Brooklyn could look to move him ahead of the February NBA trade deadline.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report , teams believe that the Nets have a willingness to move Harris for the right price. The is a surprising development given that Harris inked a four-year, $75 million extension with Brooklyn a year ago last month. The 30-year-old 3-and-D wing is a career 44% three-point shooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yJ9T_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
50 Top NBA players of 2022: Lebron James no longer Top 5

Houston Rockets open to trading star Christian Wood

Boasting an 10-22 record this season, the Rockets are in the initial stages of a rebuild. Said rebuild might not include star big man Christian Wood. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Wood is expected to draw significant interest ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline. The report also indicates that Houston will be willing to listen to offers.

“Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him,” O’Connor wrote , “but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets.”

Wood is playing under a mere three-year, $41 million contract with his performance far outpacing that deal. Since joining Houston, the former UNLV star is averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Minnesota Timberwolves keeping tabs on Myles Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2n6T_0c9qTEFc00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports the Minnesota Timberwolves front office likes the idea of adding rim protector Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Wolfson goes on to cast doubt on their ability to swing a deal with the Pacers, citing a disconnect between what the Wolves would be willing to offer and what the Pacers want. He also said the Wolves still “badly want” Ben Simmons, but nods to similar hurdles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwWV2_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
3 Minnesota Timberwolves trades to catapult them into playoff contention

Marvin Bagley III trade nearing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VH5yF_0c9qTEFc00
Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

This former No. 2 pick was not a regular part of the Kings’ rotation prior to head coach Luke Walton being fired. In fact, Bagley played in just one game up until November 12. This comes on the heels of his agent expressing confusion over Sacramento’s handling of the still-young 22-year-old forward.

Now comes this note from Jason Jones of The Athletic indicating that Bagley could be dealt here soon. Reportedly, the Detroit Pistons are interested in the athletic forward. Since Alvin Gentry took over as interim coach, the former Duke standout is averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds on 53% shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers in on Kevin Love?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pfzD_0c9qTEFc00
Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Cavaliers and their All-Star big man reach a buyout agreement this season, reports indicate that the Lakers could have interest in reuniting him with LeBron James.

Love and James played for the Cavaliers from 2014-18, earning four NBA Finals appearances in a row. For his part, Love averaged 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds during that span. The expensive veteran has seen his production decline since due to injuries.

At 16-16 on the season, Los Angeles could use some more juice. Then again, it might just need Russell Westbrook to play better. Interestingly enough, Russ and Love played together at UCLA for one season back in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5zLb_0c9qTEFc00 Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Related
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Damian Lillard
AllLakers

Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts

With over 100 players entering health and safety protocols, every NBA team has had to sign plenty of players for 10-day contracts. The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID case that comes up on the teams’ roster. Moreover, teams must sign at least one replacement player for two positive cases, two players for three cases, etc.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Sports Espn#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs#The Atlanta Hawks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Action Network
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Julius Randle drops heartfelt words for Kemba Walker, and it’s beautiful

The New York Knicks brought newfound energy on Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks, holding them to just 87 points and scoring 101 of their own. The past few weeks for the Knicks have been bumpy, losing a string of games and watching half the team hit the NBA health and safety protocols list. A number of players contracted the Covid virus and left the team thin, trying to fight off competitive opponents despite the lack of depth.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers won't sign Isaiah Thomas to second 10-day contract

The Los Angeles Lakers are not signing Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, making him a free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Thomas made his season debut on Dec. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and had a promising start with a 19-point game. He followed it up with a 13-point outing against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy