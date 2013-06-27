Michael Douglas Fast Facts

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2022, starting with this duo… On April 13, Page Six reported that, according to a source, 81-year-old actor Al Pacino started dating Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old socialite and aspiring film producer Noor Alfallah, sometime "during the pandemic." Said the source, "She mostly dates very rich older men. … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money." Noor — who's more than five decades younger than her current beau — also previously romanced billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, who's 60. Meanwhile, Al's last girlfriend, "Weeds" actress Meital Dohan, infamously called him "an elderly man" in early 2020 after they called it quits. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," she said at the time.

