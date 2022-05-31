Best Left-Handed Putters {YEAR}

Best Left-Handed Putters

If you're a left-handed golfer, you don't need us to tell you that finding readily available stock of left-handed golf clubs is a tough task. We're here to help though, and this list of the best putters for left-handers will discuss what makes a good putter for a left-hander, as well as discuss the all-important availability of left-handed putters.

Most putters, including most of those featured in our best putters list - will be available in left-handed versions, but these often require a custom fit and a long wait from a manufacturer. For example, the best TaylorMade putters , best Odyssey putters and best Ping putters will, generally, have most of their putter models in a left-handed variant when custom ordered. You'll find the best Scotty Cameron putters only have a handful of left-handed options.

It's worth noting, the best putters for right-handers can also be the best putters for left-handers, and this post is here to guide you through some of the more common left-handed putters on the market right now. This guide will focus on a number of putters you can get custom fit for, but also some left-handed putters that we've found that are readily available and in stock to get your hands on quickly.

We've included an excellent group of putters in this guide ranging in price and shape to suit all budgets and all putting strokes. Look out for our comprehensive guide on how to choose a putter at the bottom of this post too.

High MOI in a compact head Excellent insert sound and feel Stylish design Good choice of hosels Alignment line could be longer

The flagship of TaylorMade's new line of Spider putters, the Spider GT recently featured in our Editors Choice awards for 2022 , as a high-performance putter that provides excellent stability and responsivity around the greens. The club has been updated from the Spider X which was made of a predominantly steel frame that had tungsten weights in its rear corners. The Spider GT now looks to further improve the distribution of weight on the club, through its two steel wings, which move the weight of the club away from its center, increasing its MOI and making it more stable through impact.

On testing, we felt the putter provides a good roll and felt solid on impact thanks also to its new Pure Roll 2 face insert. The club also interestingly places the shaft towards the central alignment line on the putter, which may or may not be to every golfer's tastes, but it did make it seem like it was easier to line up the putt with our hands.

As for style, TaylorMade have given this club a very sleek, sci-fi finish, which adds to the quality of the club. Its top aluminum plate comes in red, silver or black, and when flipped over, you'll reveal the bright red and yellow Spider logo which completes the great finish this club has. Its sleek design and performance-enhancing qualities mean this is one of the best putters currently available on the market.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review

Confidence inspiring shape Good alignment line options Great grip Prefer darker head across all models

A very stable and high MOI putter with a good choice of hosels, the Odyssey is a must consider if you're a high handicapper who is looking to shave some shots off your round. The putter simply looks and feels the part. Its brushed-steel finish, sleek design and handy alignment tool all combine to make this club visually a very good-looking piece of kit.

In terms of its performance, the putter boasts a traditional, White Hot face insert that provides an excellent feel and seems to suit mallet putters very well. Meanwhile, the clubhead features several heavyweight steel weights in each of its back corners, which aim to keep the center of gravity on the club forward, which helps to produce a smooth ball roll off the face of the club.

The club's shaft joins a graphite top section with a steel tip to improve stroke consistency, accuracy and stability. That also means it is a lot lighter than a steel shaft and combines well with the Eleven clubhead to produce a fluid putting stroke. As one of the best Odyssey putters on the market, it is both a very forgiving and stylish club that high-handicappers can benefit from.

Read our full Odyssey Eleven Putter Review

High MOI design feels light to use Better alignment design All metal face design No choice of hosel options

The flagship model of their 2022 range of putters, the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter is one of the highest MOI clubs on this list. While this is one of the best Scotty Cameron putters in recent memory, if you're keen to check out some of the other putters the brand has on sale, take a look at our guide on the best Scotty Cameron putters on the market. As you can see from the image above, the putter has a star-shaped design that features a black aluminum face that is supported by heavier stainless steel sections on either side. This distributes the weight of the club out to its extremities, moving the center of gravity away from its center, providing superb forgiveness and a superb feeling on impact.

That combination of brushed steel and black metal also gives the club a very crisp and stylish finish. The putter also has a very clear alignment tool stretching right the way down its back and that can be used in conjunction with its T-shaped aluminum body to help strike more square through the ball. Overall this is one of the best-looking left-hander putters on the market and provides exceptional forgiveness and a brilliant feel of the clubface.

Read our full Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 review

Classic design Premium materials & feel Great grip No alignment line

The Ping Anser is the father of the modern blade putter and as no range of Ping putters would be complete without an Anser model, Ping has included not one, but two Ansers in their 2022 PLD range of putters. And they have produced two stunning-looking putters, the PLD Anser and the PLD Anser 2, which use Ping's new milled steel technology to help the clubs provide a better feel on impact.

Ping's Deep AMP aggressive milling pattern, which produces a cool and swirly finish on the clubface, reduces the number of contact points with the ball at impact, giving the PLD Ansers a much softer feel. Thanks also to its plum neck offset hosel and its long head that is counterbalanced with heel and toe weights, the Anser suits players with a slight arc in their stroke.

The PLD Anser comes in an all-black matte finish and features a black graphite shaft that interestingly does not feel any different from the steel shaft you will find on the PLD Anser 2 model. While this is a very sleek-looking putter, it doesn't feature an alignment tool. If that's a deal-breaker for you, then don't fret, as the PLD Anser 2 model is very similar in design but comes in a brushed steel finish that has a center alignment line on its back to help improve your accuracy. We were so impressed with the PLD Anser models that we have chosen to include them in our best blade putters guide.

Read our full Ping PLD Anser Putter Review

High level of customization Long alignment line Provides Excellent stability Styling might not be for everyone

There's no doubt that the PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter will split opinions on its loud style, but looks aside, this is a very good putter that will help you save shots on the greens. We liked it so much, that it is also featured on our most forgiving putters buyers guide . It comes with a host of customization options that help to really dial in your stroke. There are four sole weights on the club's back that can be adjusted to fine-tune the head. They draw the putter's weight to the back to increase forgiveness of the roll of the club. That means you can hit some very sweet putts with this club.

The variable-sized diamond pattern of the grooves on the face aims to create more speed consistency across a wider area. This works by providing more points of contact away from the center than in the middle, which in turn ensures that the initial velocity of the ball is more consistent. The feel from the face is very good and if you like the sound of golf ball on metal then you won’t be disappointed.

Read our full PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter Review

Clear alignment lines Solid feel at impact from insert Stable and forgiving EmpForward shaft lean could be lessty List

Utilizing the same perimeter weighting design on the TaylorMade Spider GT putter the Splitback aims to push most of the club's weight away from its center, to increase its MOI and stability through impact. While the GT has an aluminum cover over the gap between the wings, the Splitback features an open style back cavity which has a very clear alignment line that we used to help square up the ball.

During our testing, we found that the club felt very solid on impact and sounded great too, giving off a pleasant ping noise, due in part to its tuning fork style head design. Like the GT, the face also features a Pure Roll 2 insert that is set at a 45º angle to improve the roll of the ball at impact, which might we add was very smooth. While some golfers may not like how your hands will sit slightly ahead of the ball on this putter, we found the Splitback to be one of the best mallet putters currently on the market, thanks to its excellent design, perfect weighting and useful alignment tools.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Splitback Putter Review

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

Iconic face insert Stroke lab shaft provides excellent feel on the greens Retro look isn't the most eye catching

Odyssey is an excellent brand when it comes to having readily available left-handed putters, and large swathes of the new White Hot OG range are available quickly and easily for left-handed golfers.

We've featured the #1 putter here for its classic looks and sleek blade design, but we've seen the mallet-style #7 and 2-Ball readily available in left-handed options too for those who prefer the forgiveness of a mallet. Odyssey brought back the iconic White Hot moniker for 2021 and the original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish. Odyssey makes some of the best putters for left-handers and have a huge range too so you can't go too far wrong here.

Soft feel with good speed Lots of head and grip options Stock grip no longer adjusts shaft length

Ping is another great brand for supplying plenty of left-handed putters and its newest 2021 range of putters is no different. We highlighted the 2021 Anser 4 model as one of the best blade putters currently on the market and we've spotted plenty of these available in left-hand models. The Anser 4 is a pure blade with a short slant hosel that sets up really nicely behind the ball. The small white sightline really stands out and the soft feel off the face married with good speed and roll properties really impressed us when testing.

Ping has introduced a new dual-durometer Pebax face insert. The front layer is softer for precision on shorter putts while the back layer is firmer to provide good speed and distance control. Versus other models on the market, this is one of the softer faces and ideal if you putt on really fast greens. If you're more of a mallet fan, we'd recommend the Fetch or Tyne 4 models from the 2021 range - also easily available in left-handed options.

Read our full Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter Review

Descending loft technology in the face provides greater ball roll Very high MOI putter 3D printed clubface provides an excellent connection Design may not suit everyone

Continuing the mallet theme to this guide, another model to mention is the Agera from Cobra. As you can see above, it has a large footprint which is a key part of the design because it has been created to offer the highest MOI possible. It does this in part because of the 3D-printed inset and tungsten weights.

It is unquestionably one of the most forgiving putters on the market and this is further aided by SIK Face Technology which uses descending loft technology to produce consistent stroke through the ball. And we’ve found that technology to be a genuine asset in our testing. It certainly looks very futuristic with all the different components adding something unique to the design. We think it could take a bit of time to get used to but there are very few putters out there that help players as much as this model does.

Read our full Cobra King 3D Printed Agera Putter review

Very stable Consistent roll of the clubface Fang-shape produces high MOI Excellent alignment tool Not ideal for those who arc their stroke

The third member of the Spider putter family to make our list, the Spider SR is designed to be one of the most stable putters in the Spider range. SR stands for Stability Refined and the stability comes from the Tour-inspired winged shape which features two back weights for the highest MOI performance, making it one of, if not the, most forgiving putter in the Spider range.

The Spider SR has the same TPU Pure Roll face insert that is used in the Spider EX, making for a soft feel with consistent roll allowing golfers to maximize their pace control on the greens. The biggest difference between the Spider SR and the rest of the Spider range is of course the looks and the SR’s arrow alignment tool is very helpful at keeping the blade square through impact. If you’re after a forgiving mallet and like the shape of the Spider SR it's an ideal putter.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider SR Putter Review

Counter-balance technology provides for smoother putting strokes Comes with an oversize grip Great value Design and size won't suit everyone

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and a very recognizable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market, and one of the most forgiving putters too. As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel. At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at an excellent price.

Read our full Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter review

Sits square behind the ball Excellent, high-quality stock grip Creates a clicky noise at impact

Cleveland's impressive Frontline range, much like Wilson, offers golfers across the handicap spectrum a premium performing putter well under £200. The Frontline Elevado is a mid-mallet shape with a number of hosel options to help you create the exact balance you like in a putter.

The fangs that extend back frame the ball nicely and there’s a short white line marking the center of the clubface. There isn’t a lot going on in terms of alignment aids, but the putter naturally sits very square at address and that simpler look will appeal to someone who likes their putters to look more traditional but could benefit from the added forgiveness of a larger head than a blade.

The Elevado head is the only one we've seen readily available for left-handers, so if you like the look of any other models in the range you might have to order directly through Cleveland.

Read our full Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter review

Inesis Golf Mallet Putter

Yes, seriously, it's not a typo, it really is just £15 Fang shape provides forgiveness and alignment aids Doesn't come with a head cover

We promised at the start of this guide that we'd cover all budgets for the best putters for left-handers and here we have one of the cheapest new putters we can find on the internet.

If you're unfamiliar with Inesis, they also make one of the best golf sets for beginners on the market and this putter is an extension of the range which provides great value for money for those just starting out in the game. The fang shape of this putter is renowned for its stability, meaning putts out of the toe or heel shouldn't stray drastically far offline.

The fang shape also gives you a few alignment aids to make sure the ball is coming out of the center of the face. The materials and grip certainly feel like they're worth the £15 you'll spend on this putter and unfortunately, it doesn't come with a headcover. However, if you're just starting out or just want a cheap and easy-to-use putter, look no further than this.

How we test putters

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley , one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years of experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well, and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see how Golf Monthly tests products in our guide.

What to consider when buying a new putter?

The putter is probably the most important club in the bag because it can save so many shots off your scorecard. While left-handers may sometimes be a little limited for choice when it comes to the types of putters available to them, compared to those available and in stock for right-handed golfers, there are still a wide variety of putters to choose from. With so many different types of putters to choose from, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming, when picking the right putter for you. For that reason, we've set out several things you need to consider before purchasing a new putter, which we have set out below.

1. Head Design

Putters come in a traditional blade, mid-mallet, or a mallet design. All three styles have positives and negatives to them for every player and luckily lots of brands implement technologies across all three.

Mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This helps in a number of ways. A lot of the time most of the weight in a mallet putter can be found in the clubface however because of its design, weight can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilize your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the club-head offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

Mallet putters tend to also have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the clubhead also helps here because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Additionally, if you struggle with alignment, a mallet putter could be the way to go. Alignment plays a crucial part in putting because it is all about accuracy and a mallet putter can be beneficial here by helping your eyes line up the putt. A blade putter is a lot simpler in terms of design and will suit the traditionalists among you a lot more than some of the mallet putters pictured above. Blade putters also tend to suit players with an arc in their putting stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the club-head.

2. Feel

Here, we’re talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face but how the putter feels in your hands. A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can’t be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls , where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

3. Looks

You should get a putter that you like the look of as the aesthetics can play a role in inspiring or diminishing confidence on the greens. Blades won’t offer as much alignment assistance but are still popular because of how they feel and the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Mallet putters have more real estate, and can therefore provide more help to set the face squarely. Mid mallets are somewhere in the middle, offering a decent level of assistance without looking too cumbersome.

4. Alignment tools

It's also worth thinking about the alignment tools the putter can offer you. While some golfers may not prefer to have any aiming guides on the back of their putters, most players can seriously benefit from having an aiming line on the back of their putter which can also help to improve your focus on the ball and help you strike through the shot more square.

5. Value

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value. All putters will propel the ball towards the hole, but they do it in different ways. If performance is more important than looks or feel, there are lots of cut-price options out there that will do a good job and you can spend more money on other areas of your bag.

While left-handed golf clubs equipment may be less readily available compared to right-handed handed golf equipment, there are still plenty of golf clubs available for lefties. But if you're still having trouble finding the clubs you want, we've put together a handy guide on how to find the best left-handed golf clubs , to help you find that. And for some examples of some of the best clubs for left-handed golfers, take a look at our guide on the best left-handed golf clubs or our guide on the best left-handed drivers .

FAQs

Do left-handers need special golf clubs?

Left-handers do not generally need specially designed golf clubs. Left-handed golf clubs work essentially in the same way as right-handed clubs do except they are inverted so that people who are left-handed can swing with them.

Do left-handed golf clubs more expensive?

Generally speaking, when buying a left-handed golf club from a manufacturer, you'll find that the club will typically cost the same as a right-handed golf club. But that can often vary between manufacturers.

Are there any left-handed golfers on the PGA Tour?

Yes, several. Masters champions Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Mike Weir are all left-handed golfers, while interestingly Jordan Spieth is a left-hander but plays golf right handed.