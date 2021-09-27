CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU launches Toni Morrison Writing Program with public reading, lecture by Nikki Giovanni

pvamu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article Texas (September 27, 2021) – “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”. These are powerful words spoken by the late Toni Morrison, a prolific essayist, novelist, book editor, college professor, and the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. It is only fitting that Morrison’s legacy will lay the foundation for a new program at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) that will inspire students to uncover their talents and hone their skills as they learn to understand and craft the creative works across various literary genres.

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What we know so far about the California oil spill

(CNN) — A leak in an oil pipeline caused a major spill off the coast of southern California Saturday, sending oil spewing into the local environment, potentially harming wildlife and nearby human residents. The volume of the spill pales in comparison to some of the US' largest such incidents, such...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Taiwan preparing for possible war with China

Taiwan is preparing for potential war with China following a series of increasingly aggressive military activity from Beijing, with Taipei’s foreign minister warning that should the nation attack, it would “suffer tremendously.”. China on Monday sent 52 military aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace, the largest military provocation seen yet. In anticipation...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Hempstead, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Prairie View, TX
City
Waller, TX
Local
Texas Education
Prairie View, TX
Education
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Hollywood production workers authorize historic strike

Members of the union representing roughly 60,000 TV and film production workers voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced Monday. The union said that nearly 99 percent of its members voted for the first nationwide strike in the union’s 128-year history.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Giovanni
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy