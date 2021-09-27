PVAMU launches Toni Morrison Writing Program with public reading, lecture by Nikki Giovanni

Texas (September 27, 2021) – “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”. These are powerful words spoken by the late Toni Morrison, a prolific essayist, novelist, book editor, college professor, and the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. It is only fitting that Morrison’s legacy will lay the foundation for a new program at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) that will inspire students to uncover their talents and hone their skills as they learn to understand and craft the creative works across various literary genres.