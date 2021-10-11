How to Watch Nicole Kidman's Show 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Nicole Kidman remains to be one of the most bankable actresses of her generation. The actress kicked off her career in the 1980’s in Australia. It did not take long before her name to resonate in the international box office. She scored back-to-back lead roles, and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003 for her role in the psychological drama film, The Hours. This might have been a premonition of what’s to come in her career. Even though Kidman has already starred in every role imaginable, it is evident that she shines in the mystery psychological thriller genre. This might be the reason why her three latest television projects, composed of the hit series, Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and Nine Perfect Strangers, all center around this premise. Here are five reasons why Nicole Kidman is so effective in mystery psychological televisions dramas:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO