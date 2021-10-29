CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football picks against the spread Week 9

By Matt Johnson
It’s time for the Week 9 edition of college football picks against the spread. As we continue our weekly series in this wild 2021 college football season, bettors are gaining more of an edge moving forward with more information to help determine the spread for every college football game.

For our breakdown of that game and the other best college football picks for Week 8, continue reading — and see all our bets for the top 25, with game lines courtesy of BetMGM .

College football picks against the spread: Lines for top-25 games

Game Time (ET) TV
(2) Cincinnati [- 26.5] @ Tulane 12:00 PM ESPN2
(6) Michigan @ (8) Michigan State [+4 .0] 12:00 PM FOX
(9) Iowa @ Wisconsin [-3 .0] 12:00 PM ESPN
Texas @ (16) Baylor [- 2.5] 12:00 PM ABC
Miami @ (17) Pittsburgh [- 9.5] 12:00 PM ACC Network
(22) Iowa State [-7.0 ] @ West Virginia 2:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+
(1) Georgia [- 14.5] @ Florida 3:30 PM CBS
Texas Tech @ (4) Oklahoma [- 19.5] 3:30 PM ABC
Colorado @ (7) Oregon [- 24.5] 3:30 PM FOX
Duke @ (13) Wake Forest [- 16.5] 4:00 PM ACC Network
(10) Ole Miss [ +2.5] @ (18) Auburn 7:00 PM ESPN
(12) Kentucky [ +1] @ Mississippi State 7:00 PM SEC Network
Kansas [ +30.5] @ (15) Oklahoma State 7:00 PM FS1
(19) SMU [ -1] @ Houston 7:00 PM ESPN2
(20) Penn State @ (5) Ohio State [- 18.5] 7:30 PM ABC
North Carolina @ (11) Notre Dame [- 3.5] 7:30 PM NBC
Virginia @ (25) BYU [-2.5 ] 10:15 PM ESPN2
Fresno State @ (21) San Diego State [- 1] 10:30 PM CBS Sports Network
College football picks this weekend: Best Week 9 bets for Top 25 matchups

Michigan State (+4.0) knocks off Wolverines, wins Paul Bunyan Trophy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDqgO_0c9RhWKn00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the battle for the Paul Bunyan – Governor of Michigan Trophy and the stakes haven’t been higher in years. Michigan (7-0) and Michigan State (7-0) are battling for the Big Ten East, a College Football Playoff spot and an opportunity for in-state bragging rights that will swing recruiting battles.

Michigan being favored isn’t a surprise, given it boasts a higher FPI (18.2) than Michigan State (12.4) and is 6-1 against the spread this year. The Wolverines are going to run the football a ton, entering Week 9 with the fifth-highest rushing yards per game (253.3) behind Balke Corum’s phenomenal play.

But the Spartans are at home and we’ve already seen Jim Harbaugh lose once to a Mel Tucker-coached program. Michigan State also boasts Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III in its backfield and his talent can allow him to deliver the knockout blow. This will be a low-scoring game, but the coaching and home-field advantage go to the Spartans.

  • College football picks: Michigan State 20, Michigan 17

Matt Corral, Ole Miss (+2.5) throttle Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wa7sO_0c9RhWKn00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s certainly a case to be made for the Auburn Tigers in this Week 9 meeting. Jordan–Hare Stadium can be one of the most electric atmospheres in college sports and fans will be feeling optimistic with the Tigers back in the top-25 rankings. But this could be a rough Saturday night for Auburn’s defense.

In three games against Penn State, LSU and Georgia, the Tigers’ secondary allowed 836 passing yards and five touchdowns. Keep in mind, none of those programs have a quarterback that can match Matt Corral. Auburn ranks 89th in average passer rating allowed (144.1), 71st in yards per attempt surrendered (7.5) and all of that comes with opponents throwing it just 45.4% of the time against the Tigers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwimD_0c9RhWKn00
Ole Miss mixes up its offensive attack, but this will be a matchup to let Corral sling it. If Lane Kiffin gives him 28-plus attempts and the Heisman candidate tacks on 10-15 rushes, the Rebels’ offense can dominate. Auburn’s domination of this series will come to an end in Week 9.

  • College football picks: Mississippi 38, Auburn 28

SMU (-1) stays undefeated, knocks off Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1kp9_0c9RhWKn00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs are rolling right now, but this will be the program’s toughest challenge thus far. Houston, playing this one at home, is riding a six-game win streak and just overcame the elements in a recent victory. With a win in Week 9, the Cougars would easily slide into the top-25 rankings.

But Houston might have a problem. While the Cougars’ pass rush boasts the third-highest sack rate (13.66%) in college football, SMU’s offensive line leads the nation with the lowest sack rate (0.84%). That means a whole lot of time for Tanner Mordecai to throw.

Entering Week 9 tied for the most touchdown passes in college football (29) and the eighth-most passing yards (2,320), the junior quarterback is on fire. He has five games this season with four-plus touchdown passes and four contests with a completion rate above 70%. For a Houston secondary allowing 7.4 yards per play, 67th in the country, that is a recipe for disaster. We’ll certainly bet on Mordecai for one of our college football picks.

  • College football picks: SMU 42, Houston 38

Baylor (-2.5) takes down Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cn0vY_0c9RhWKn00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After losing to Oklahoma State, the Baylor Bears have worked their way back into the college football rankings. Dave Aranda is building this into a special program and Week 9 offers this team a chance to make the 2021 season even more unforgettable.

While the Texas Longhorns have dominated this series (79-27-4), the tides are starting to shift. The Bears knocked out the Longhorns in 2019 when they played in Waco and after losing in Austin, the two programs are returning to McLane Stadium.

Baylor will have its hands full defensively trying to stop Bijan Robinson. A future NFL star, Robinson is closing in on the century mark, averaging an outstanding 6.3 yards per carry this season. But this draw might be a bit more challenging since the Bears allow just 3.6 yards per rush.

But that’s not the deciding factor of this matchup. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon enters with an impressive 12-1 TD-INT ratio, also accounting for 1,563 passing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Texas allows an average of 31.9 passing yards, 7.4 yards per attempt and a 138.9 passer rating.

  • College football picks: Baylor 28, Texas 24

