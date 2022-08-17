ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 0

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting. Making college football picks against the spread for Week 0 is always challenging, but that also makes It fun.

Let’s dive into each of the Week 0 college football game lines courtesy of BetMGM , with quick analysis of the top matchups further below.

College Football Picks Against the Spread: Lines, point spreads for Week 0

The entire college football slate for Week 0 will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Game: Time (ET): TV: Spread: Point Total
Nevada @ New Mexico State TBD TBD Nevada -9.5 53.5
Nebraska @ Northwestern 12:30 PM FOX Nebraska -12.5 50.5
UConn @ Utah State 4:00 PM Fox Sports 1 Utah State -27.5 60.5
Wyoming @ Illinois 4:00 PM Big Ten Network Illinois -10 44.5
Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network FAU -7.5 57.5
North Texas @ UTEP 9:00 PM TBD North Texas -1 55.5
Vanderbilt @ Hawai’i 10:30 PM CBS Sports Network Vanderbilt -7 55.5

Let’s dive into our predictions for college football Week 0.

College football picks this weekend: Predictions for Week 0

Nevada vs New Mexico State

JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is not the same Nevada Wolfpack football team that won eight games and reached the Quick Lane Bowl last season. Jay Norvell left to coach Colorado State and the offense also lost quarterback Carson Strong and wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Frankly, it’s fair to say Nevada is building a new foundation in 2022 and that gives us some hesitation when making our college football picks against the spread.

Then we are reminded who is taking the field against Nevada. The New Mexico State Aggies went 2-10 last year, only collecting wins against South Carolina State and UMass. We’re not expecting the results from this matchup in 2022 (Nevada led 52-7 after three quarters ) but a double-digit victory is doable.

  • College Football Week 0 prediction: Nevada 31, New Mexico State 17

Nebraska vs Northwestern

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

There shouldn’t be a person on the planet who is buying into the Nebraska Cornhuskers again. Scott Frost remains the head coach, only after agreeing to overhaul the coaching staff. He landed former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, a 10-game starter in 2021 who brings some upside as a passer. Defensively, Nebraska retained linebackers Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer, but that’s about those are the only impact defenders returning from a unit that surpassed expectations a year ago.

Just like with Nevada, though, this doesn’t feel like a matchup to worry about. Northwestern went 3-9 last season and while it showed fight at times, it also suffered a 56-7 thrashing from the Cornhuskers. While the rushing combo of Cam Porter and Evan Hull is nice, it feels like there isn’t enough to win this matchup in Ireland.

  • College Football Picks against the spread: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 29

UConn vs Utah State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From 2017-’21, the UConn Huskies won a combined six games with Randy Edsall as their head coach. Jim Mora is now in charge, but there remains an alarming lack of talent on the roster. It also doesn’t help that Mora’s limited success at UCLA (nine wins in final two seasons) happened nearly a decade ago.

On the other side of the field, things look great for the Utah State Aggies. Blake Anderson took over a team that went 1-5 in 2020 and turned it into an 11-win program. While the Aggies lost significant star power, there is excitement for edge rusher Byron Vaughns working alongside Hale Motu’apuaka on the defensive line. Utah State should control this early and put it away by halftime.

  • College Football prediction Week 0: Utah State 42, UConn 17

Wyoming vs Illinois

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fair to say the Illinois Fighting Illini aren’t going to be a real threat in the Big Ten anytime soon. However, they can be a thorn for several conference opponents and could prove to be even more trouble than Wyoming is ready for to open the season. The Cowboys are also in an awful situation right now because nearly every program in the country raided the best talent Wyoming had thanks to the transfer portal.

It’s easy to see where this prediction is going. The Fighting Illini won’t be a great team in 2022, we’ll see this program rack up a ton of losses after September. At least Aug. 27 will provide a nice moment for Brett Bielema and his team

Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As we move further down the slate and look at the college football picks against the spread, the matchups become less appealing. Charlotte went 5-7 this past season, with an offense that had its moments but often became overshadowed by one of the worst defenses in college football. Things don’t look much better in 2022.

Florida Atlanta is better, if only marginally. Willie Taggart doesn’t seem to be living up to his reputation as a program builder. However, he didn’t pull in some Power 5 talent from the transfer portal. It should be just enough when combined with the slight coaching advantage to knock down the 49ers.

  • College Football Week 0 picks: Florida Atlantic 27, Charlotte 17
North Texas vs UTEP

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

You know it’s college football time when there is a matchup between Texas teams. North Texas vs UTEP has the lowest point spread among the college football Week 0 lines. It’s not unreasonable to believe this game could be a toss-up, but the point total seems high. Neither offense is particularly worth watching, but North Texas does have its moments under head coach Seth Littrell. In a matchup that feels pretty even, give us UTEP at home with a better defense.

Vanderbilt vs Hawai’i

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It takes a lot for a football program with a 5-28 record over the last three seasons to be a touchdown favorite on the road. Quite frankly, that says everything about the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. Former coach Todd Graham left the program in disgrace and pretty much every player with an opportunity to do so departed via the transfer portal.

Things have to be really bad because one of the worst teams in college football is a touchdown favorite even with a nearly 14-hour flight to Hawai’i for a night game. Vanderbilt should cover the spread, which might be the only time that sentence is written this year.

  • College Football Picks: Vanderbilt 35, Hawai’i 20

