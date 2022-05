The planned auction of a long-lost dress worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" is in jeopardy after a federal judge ordered a hearing on a lawsuit over its ownership. That hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan was set for May 23, a day before Bonham's auction house is currently scheduled to auction the dress on behalf of The Catholic University of America.

