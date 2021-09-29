Students return to classroom for 1st day at Paterson's Joseph A. Taub School

Monday was the first day back inside a classroom for hundreds of Paterson students at Joseph A. Taub School.

Named after the late philanthropist, the school is the new home to around 1,000 middle school students.

“I'm a phys ed teacher at Joseph A. Taub starting my 31st year, and I wouldn't miss this for a million dollars,” says Maria Colon.

Finishing touches pushed back the start of in-classroom activities several weeks. Students continued learning by laptop like they did for the last 18 months.

“This is going to excite them,” says intervention teacher Dr. Wanda Kopic. “This is going to bring them back to a positive state of mind. The energy from the staff, the energy from the administration, community just welcoming them back , telling them that we are here for them whatever they need.

Before COVID-19, students who lived in the neighborhood had to be bused to a former Catholic high school across town. Now they have their own school just blocks away.

“Buses every morning and afternoon took these children back and forth,” says Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer. “It was really a burden for our parents and our families to do that.”

There are still two elementary schools closed in the city due to damage from Ida. They aren't expected to reopen for another month.