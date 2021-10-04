CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 updates: American Airlines to require employee vaccinations

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OXYR_0c9GWl5i00

The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

More than 700,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 65% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC.

Latest Developments

October 3, 2021

NBA's Andrew Wiggins gets vaccine after he's denied exemption

Andrew Wiggins, an NBA player who has vocally opposed the COVID-19 vaccine, just received a dose, according to his coach.

Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors, refused to answer reporters' questions about his vaccination status during a news conference last Monday.

"It's my problem...Not yours," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyPJU_0c9GWl5i00
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images - PHOTO: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during the Golden State Warriors Media Day, Sept. 27, 2021 in San Francisco.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that the 26-year-old did get vaccinated.

"He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it," Kerr said.

Kerr didn't provide any more details including which vaccine Wiggins received.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health bars unvaccinated residents over the age of 12 from attending indoor events. The rule goes into effect for employees of indoor businesses on Oct. 13, eight days before the Warriors' home opener.

Wiggins applied for a religious exemption with the NBA, but his request was denied, ESPN reported

October 3, 2021

Israel updates Green Pass rules to bar residents who refuse booster

The Israeli Health Ministry announced an update Sunday to its Green Pass program, which is needed to access to all types of businesses including restaurants, gyms and hotels.

The pass is now valid up to six months from a person's last COVID-19 shot. All current passes are void and everyone must re-apply, according to the new rules.

Israel began offering Pfizer booster shots to its residents over the age of 12 on Aug. 1.

Israeli residents who haven’t received their third COVID-19 booster shot and residents who haven’t received any dose since April 3 will be ineligible, the health ministry said.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou

October 1, 2021

US death toll surpasses 700,000

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 700,000 Friday night, though the latest surge continues to subside.

About 1,500 new deaths are reported each day on average in the U.S. The country's daily case average has dropped to just under 106,000 cases a day, down by about 33% in the last month, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

However, that number is still significantly higher than it was three months ago.

There have been over 43 million coronavirus cases in the U.S., which means 1 in approximately every 7 Americans has tested positive, and 1 in every 469 Americans has lost their life to the virus.

Some states -- like Alaska and West Virginia -- are experiencing record-breaking surges, while other states -- including Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Texas -- have an intensive care unit capacity of about 10% or less.

In other states -- Maine, Minnesota and New Hampshire -- infection rates continue to rise.

About 97% of counties across the country are reporting "high" or "substantial" community transmission, as the country nears the grim milestone of 700,000 deaths.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

October 1, 2021

American Airlines to require employee vaccinations

American Airlines told employees Friday that all U.S.-based employees and certain international crew members must be vaccinated in light of the federal vaccine mandate.

"While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines," CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter obtained by ABC News.

Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons "can request an accommodation," they continued.

No deadline was set.

MORE: Pilots warn vaccine mandate could cause holiday travel chaos

Reuters reported Friday that the White House has pressed U.S. airline CEOs to mandate vaccines for staff by early December.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement Friday that 84% of its employees were vaccinated and the airline continues "to evaluate the administration’s plan."

Southwest Airlines said it "continues to strongly encourage employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

United Airlines has already put in place a vaccine mandate; 99.5% of its U.S.-based employees are vaccinated.

-ABC News' Mina Kaji

October 1, 2021

'Aladdin' performances through Oct. 10 now canceled

"Aladdin" is canceling additional Broadway performances after more COVID-19 cases were detected among the company, the show announced Friday.

The musical returned Tuesday for the first time since Broadway closed for the pandemic, though Wednesday night's performance was canceled after breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the company were confirmed.

"Aladdin" was back Thursday night, though now all performances through Oct. 10 will be canceled after more breakthrough cases were detected Friday, the show said.

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to Broadway," the show said in a statement on its website.

Members undergo PCR tests six times a week and are required to be vaccinated.

October 1, 2021

Deadline for NYC school employees to get vaccinated passes

The deadline for New York City public school employees has passed: At least 90% of public school employees are vaccinated, including 93% of teachers and 98% of principals, according to the Department of Education.

About 500 employees have been granted an exemption, representing .03% of the workforce.

Employees who did not provide proof of vaccination by 5 p.m. on Friday will be moved to Leave Without Pay status. Employees who get vaccinated this weekend and provide proof of vaccination on Monday may report to work as usual.

The DOE said 9,000 vaccinated substitute teachers are on standby.

October 1, 2021

White House COVID-19 team on rapid testing, vaccine updates

The White House COVID-19 team told ABC News that they are aiming to double the number of rapid tests available at market within the next two months.

“You’re right that the at-home rapid test is under a lot of demand,” said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. “The manufacturing is scaling up significantly, doubling across the next couple of months, and we're just going to keep at it to encourage those manufacturers to increase capacity and to drive down the cost of those tests.”

Zients added: “Overall, we'll continue to pull every level we can to further expand the manufacturing and the production of these tests in order to make them more widely available, and to drive down the cost per test." He did not offer further specifics.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also said that the shots for children ages 5 to 11 are "on the horizon." Murthy deferred to the FDA and CDC's  “rigorous review process” and independent advisory panels to determine further absolutes.

The White House team urges Americans not to let their guard down even though the latest surge of COVID-19 may be subsiding. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it is not an excuse for unvaccinated Americans to remain unvaccinated.

“I think that the people who are unvaccinated, when they see the curve starting to come down, that is not a reason to remain unvaccinated, because if you want to ensure that we get down to a very low level and that we don't re-surge again," Fauci said. "We still gotta get a very large proportion of those 70 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not been vaccinated, we’ve got to get them vaccinated."

-ABC News' Sasha Pezenik

October 1, 2021

California to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students

California will be the first state to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible students, faculty and staff in public and private schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom says that the COVID-19 vaccine will be one of 11 vaccines required to attend schools in California.

The vaccine will be required at the start of the upcoming school term following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the vaccines. Terms begin in January and July.

The government has only fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over.

School staff will be required to be vaccinated on the same timeline as grades 7-12, the earliest group to see full FDA approval.

There are exemptions for medical reasons and for personal and religious beliefs.

Read the full story here.

-ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman

October 1, 2021

Vaccine acceptance at high amid delta surge: Polls

Polls found that coronavirus vaccine acceptance is at a high -- with surveys finding 80% to 82% of people say they have been vaccinated or are likely to get vaccinated. These are the highest percentages [since the vaccine rollout began] ().

The CDC reports that 77% of adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

Vaccinations have gone up since August, and a study by health policy research organization Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that gaps by race and ethnicity are almost eliminated -- 73% of Hispanics, 71% of white people and 70% of Black people are said to be vaccinated.

However, vaccine gaps persist across party lines -- KFF found that 90% of Democrats say they’ve gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 68% of independents and 58% of Republicans.

However, unvaccinated people continue to express doubts concerning the vaccines’ effectiveness and resistance to vaccine mandates in the workplace.

In a poll by the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index , 71% of unvaccinated Americans believe that the vaccine booster shots and breakthrough infections are signs that vaccines are not as effective as they are said to be.

Only about 29% of unvaccinated workers say they would get a shot if their employer mandates it, according to the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 1185

Ed Wallis
11d ago

she said this is completely unnecessary which is true. these doctors and nurses who have been heroes for doing their jobs are now fired for not taking what they are against and have been doing so safely for more than a year. this is nothing short of communism and needs to be addressed at ALL levels.

Reply(144)
229
Micheal White
11d ago

Does anyone really think the CDC is "scientific" anymore? I believe it is "political". is there any other government agency that has failed at its one and only job anymore than the CDC?

Reply(19)
173
no name
11d ago

The shortages in staffing will continue, let them deal with it. If healthcare employees refuse it what does that tell you?

Reply(29)
124
Related
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Andrew Wiggins
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Nba#Espn#Green Pass#Covid
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

415K+
Followers
105K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy