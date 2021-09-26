Overwatch League ushers in new era with 'Overwatch 2' preview at Grand Finals
The fourth season of the Overwatch League came to a close on Saturday night. The future of the league started during the halftime show. Midway through the Overwatch League Grand Finals between the Atlanta Reign and the Shanghai Dragons, 10 players from other teams competed in an exhibition on "Overwatch 2," the long-awaited sequel to the popular fantasy team shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment.www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0