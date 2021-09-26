CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHN Puck Links: McAvoy Not Worried, Bruins Start Preseason

By Jimmy Murphy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 preseason kicked off for the Boston Bruins Sunday in the Nation’s capital as they were set to take on 2021 nemesis Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy won’t even need Jerry McGuire to make sure the Bruins show him the money. Is Pittsburgh...

NBC Sports

Bean: McAvoy is about to get paid, and it better be by the Bruins

We don’t know if the Boston Bruins are still a genuine Stanley Cup contender or a team in transition. That will be learned in the months ahead, and it will certainly influence roster decisions, such as what to do at the NHL trade deadline and how to divvy up goaltending duties.
McAvoy Not Worried About The Bruins Showing Him ‘The Quan’

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy knows he’s about to get paid and paid big. The 23-year-old star rearguard, who finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting last season, is entering the final year of a three-year contract that carries a $4.9 million salary cap hit. McAvoy scored five goals and had 25 assists in 51 games last season He was also a plus 22 and became a bonafide workhorse, averaging 24 minutes per game. He followed that up by arguably being the best player for the Boston Bruins in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a goal and eleven assists in 11 games. After a summer that saw multiple blue line comparables to him hit paydirt, the future of the Bruins’ blue line knows that the Bruins will eventually have no choice but to show him ‘The Quan’ and the money. That’s why he can simply focus on being an even better player this season and increasing his value.
NESN

Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy OK After Collision During Training Camp

What Bill Belichick Doesn't Want To See On Patriots' 'Julian Edelman Day'. Charlie McAvoy had a tough Friday at training camp. The Boston Bruins defenseman left practice at Warrior Ice Arena after he took an Ian McKinnon stick to the face. He headed down the tunnel and did not return. There only was a few minutes left on the ice for the day by the time the incident occurred.
Boston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Charlie McAvoy set to cash in

Charlie McAvoy is on course to become the highest paid Bruin ever. That’s a simple fact of life after arguably lesser blueliners like Zach Werenski ($9.583 million AAV), Seth Jones ($9.5 million) and Darnell Nurse ($9.25 million) signed lucrative long-term deals. Even coach Bruce Cassidy joked on Friday that he...
Was Ferguson Jr Responsible For The Bruins Drafting McAvoy?

Imagine if the Boston Bruins selected Dante Fabbro instead of Charlie McAvoy with the 14th pick overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft?. According to Sportsnet NHL analyst, radio, and podcast host Jeff Marek, that’s exactly what would’ve happened if not for now-former Boston Bruins Assistant General Manager John Ferguson Jr. Towards the end of the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Sportsnet, Marek told co-host Elliotte Friedman an interesting tidbit about how McAvoy ended up being selected by the Bruins.
BHN Puck Links: Boston Bruins Invite Ness To NHL Training Camp

The Boston Bruins will have a few extra bodies at NHL training as it gets going this week, but there won’t be any big name tryouts for a B’s roster that’s already pretty stacked with contracted players for this upcoming year. A 31-year-old veteran defenseman Aaron Ness will be in...
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
Talking Points: Haula, DeBrusk Lead Way To Boston Bruins Win

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener at the Capital One Arena:. GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk is hoping for a clean slate this season after really struggling last year, and he showed it with the way he played in the preseason opener. Granted it’s not exactly against the Grade-A competition he’ll face in the regular season, but still the speedy, skilled winger needs to really build things back up in the preseason. DeBrusk scored the B’s first goal when he attacked the net and popped in the rebound of a Connor Clifton net drive, and then DeBrusk scored the game-winner in the shootout with a nifty attempt. He finished with three shots on net, six shot attempts, a hit and two blocked shots along with a plus-2 rating while skating with Erik Haula and could really help the B’s if he can play with those kinds of skating legs most nights this season.
Jake Debrusk
Charlie Mcavoy
Bruce Cassidy
Tristan Jarry
Zach Sanford
Oskar Lindblom
Boston Bruins Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 21, the broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 preseason. Tuesday, September 28: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (98.5 The Sports Hub) Thursday, September 30: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub) Saturday, October 2: New...
Yardbarker

3 Former Red Wings You May Have Forgotten About

There’s no disputing the rich history of talent that has played for the Detroit Red Wings. The team boasts 58 players in the Hall of Fame, and the inclusion of others is frequently debated, so it’s sometimes easy to forget some of the players who helped along the way without stealing the show.
BHN Puck Links: Krejci Tearing It Up Away From Boston Bruins

For the record, former Boston Bruins center David Krejci really is killing it in his home country. The 35-year-old playmaker has only played less than a handful of games for Olomouc and he’s racking up goals and assists for hometown team. Just look at some of those goals as the...
BHN Puck Links: Boston Bruins Ink Senyshyn To New Contract

With Boston Bruins training camp around the corner, the Boston Bruins tied up one of their loose ends by signing restricted free agent Zach Senyshyn to a one-year contract. The deal is a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and just $200,000 in the minors per our friends at PuckPedia.
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins release their 2021 Preseason Training Camp roster and schedule

The Bruins will sent plenty of guys to Brighton for a few short but tough days of training, and then the first preseason game for all that training to hopefully pay off. There’s a lot of young guns vying for a chance to win a spot on the main roster for October 16th, when the Bruins begin their season against the Dallas Stars.
Boston Bruins Coyle Starts Camp With No-Contact Sweater

The expectation was that Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle would be limited at the start of Boston Bruins training camp, and that was exactly the case on Day One as the Weymouth native was sporting a red no-contact jersey during his first camp action. Coyle skated with Group A during the morning session at Warrior Ice Arena but wasn’t a part of the line rushes and the contact drills in the second half of the high-paced, double session practice.
BHN Puck Links: McIlrath Suspended For Hit on Boston Bruins Fogarty

It seemed pretty cut-and-dry that Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath was going to pay a heavy price for hitting Boston Bruins center Steven Fogarty in the head with a punishing, illegal check in Sunday’s exhibition opener. The theory was proven true on Monday as the 29-year-old McIlrath was given a four-game suspension for his head shot on Fogarty, that has resulted in an upper body injury to the B’s depth forward that means he’s “probably miss some time.”
Flyers-Bruins, Golden Knights-Kings begins Turner Sports preseason slate

Sept. 30 doubleheader includes Vegas, Los Angeles from Salt Lake City. Hockey is coming to Turner Sports' networks and platforms as TNT will present an NHL preseason doubleheader on Sept. 30, featuring the Boston Bruins led by Patrice Bergeron hosting the Philadelphia Flyers and Claude Giroux at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Vegas Golden Knights with Mark Stone facing off against the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar at 10 p.m. from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT.
Washington Capitals: Breaking down first preseason game against the Bruins

We’ve made it. The offseason is over and the preseason is here and soon enough the games will count. The Washington Capitals get their first exhibition test tonight against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. and we’ve got all the pregame information for you.
