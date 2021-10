Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of collapsing law enforcement reform negotiations last week because they want to defund police departments. "We said simply this: 'I'm not going to participate in reducing funding for the police after we saw a major city after major city defund the police.' Many provisions in this bill that he wanted me to agree to limited or reduced funding for the police, " the Black South Carolina Republican said in an interview on CBS’ Face The Nation that aired Sunday (Sept. 26).

