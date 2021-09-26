Sauerkraut makes good use of the last of your cabbage
By the fourth week of September, you have almost certainly harvested most of your garden’s offerings — potatoes, carrots, Brussels sprouts, radishes, kale, chard, turnips, mustard, leeks, broccoli. But the recent abrupt change from refreshing, crisp fall weather to vegetable killing temperatures may have caught you off guard. If you didn’t have time to bring everything in, don’t despair — some of these can stay in the ground in freezing air temperatures. But don’t wait too long. Even cold-tolerant vegetables are no match for solidly frozen soil and the cold temperatures in Interior Alaska’s winter.www.newsminer.com
Comments / 1