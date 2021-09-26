Sauerkraut makes good use of the last of your cabbage

“White Grape Gourmet Gummies” Manufactured by Garden of Delights, purchased at Airport Way Best Buds in Fairbanks (5 mg of THC per candy, 10 candies per pack — 50mg total). These gummies are extremely soft and chewy with a nice sugar coating. I can’t get over the perfect gummy consistency and melt in your mouth softness of these candies. Also, Gourmet Gummies are a little larger than most gummies — about the diameter of a quarter. I chose white grape over the other flavors offered as it sounded unique. I don’t believe I’ve seen gummy candies offered in white grape before. The flavor was a little bit spicy and the cannabis was definitely present in the candy, but it wasn’t overpowering or off putting. I really like these gummies; it was easy to eat a few of them and the effects were fast-acting. I noticed all the flavors were available in sativa or indica, which is a very nice touch. I chose to go with the sativa. I enjoyed eating them while working on some house projects over the weekend. I really like Garden of Delights’ logo also, because I’m a sucker for forget-me-nots. I’m excited to try some more of their flavors, which include raspberry and passion fruit. i also noted this extract was made with fell spectrum cannabis oil, and it’s vegan!

