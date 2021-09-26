CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Servant leadership: How this type of management style can help your business

By Charlie Dexter
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

Servant leadership is a management style in which you lead by putting the needs of your team first. Servant leaders believe that when their team members feel personally and professionally fulfilled, they produce higher quality work more efficiently and productively. Employee satisfaction and collaboration are important concepts in servant leadership. You can use this leadership style in any type of business.

