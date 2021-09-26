CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suex Founder Loses Top Job Over US Sanctions, Major Exchange, Payment Provider Implicated

Cover picture for the articleThe scandal around sanctioned crypto broker Suex is growing in Russia where one of the co-founders of the OTC platform has been dismissed from his executive post at a bank. Meanwhile, an anti-drug organization has referred the case to the interior ministry and the central bank, asking authorities to investigate Suex’s connections with financial companies and a darknet market operating in the region.

