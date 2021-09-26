Suex Founder Loses Top Job Over US Sanctions, Major Exchange, Payment Provider Implicated
The scandal around sanctioned crypto broker Suex is growing in Russia where one of the co-founders of the OTC platform has been dismissed from his executive post at a bank. Meanwhile, an anti-drug organization has referred the case to the interior ministry and the central bank, asking authorities to investigate Suex’s connections with financial companies and a darknet market operating in the region.news.bitcoin.com
Comments / 0