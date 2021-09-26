CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kris Bubic shoves in 2-1 Royals win over Tigers

Cover picture for the articleThe lefty had his best start as a Royal. Kris Bubic made his 29th Major League start on Sunday and it was the best of his young career. The 24-year old lefty tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-1 win over the Tigers to take the series. It was the first time in his MLB career he had tossed as many as seven shutout innings in a start. Whit Merrifield got the game started with a double off Tigers starter Wily Peralta, one of his three hits on the day. Nicky Lopez reached on a bunt single that moved Whit to third, and after a Salvador Perez strikeout, Andrew Benintendi plated Whit home with an RBI single. The Royals looked poised for a big inning after Carlos Santana walked to load the bases, but Adalberto Mondesi hit into a force out at home and Hunter Dozier struck out to end the threat, with the Royals up 1-0. The Royals had a runner in scoring position in the second, and loaded the bases in the third, but couldn’t put any runner across the plate. Cam Gallagher led off the fourth with a.

Detroit News

Down to the last strike, Tigers fall to Royals, 2-1, in series finale

Detroit — Just a few minutes before the Lions were beaten by a 66-yard field on the last play of the game Sunday, across the street the Tigers were beaten in their last strike, with the bases loaded. "That's baseball," said rookie Isaac Paredes, whose ninth-inning double came inches from...
USA Today

Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. “As...
ESPN

Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 Saturday night to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since...
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Bubic, Royals dent Mariners’ postseason hopes with win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic allowed two hits in 6 innings in his best start this season as the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 on Saturday to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Royals 2, Tigers 1: Just not quite enough runs

The rubber match of a three-game series against the Royals on a pleasant early-fall day, moved up an hour to better accommodate the Tigers’ next-door NFL neighbours, ended in a tight 2-1 Kansas City victory. A ninth-inning double hopped over the wall, preventing the Tigers’ tying run from scoring, and Kris Bubic held them down with his best start of the year.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose to Kansas City Royals, 2-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (75-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-84) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). SEIDEL:Why Friday night was the best gift of all from the Tigers to Miguel Cabrera. 'HAVEN'T ARRIVED YET':Beating playoff teams is nice, but Tigers send statement. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Royals 3, Tigers 1: They’re supposed to win on Miguel Cabrera night

After taking it to the best teams in the game for two weeks, the Tigers had a bit of a letdown game in this one. They were in it all the way, but a few crucial mistakes and poor ABs with runners on doomed their hopes in this one as the Royals won 3-1.
MLB
Morning Sun

Wily Peralta pitches Tigers to 2-0 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as...
MLB
Mining Journal

Detroit Tigers shut down 2-1 by Kansas City pitcher Kris Bubic

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
MLB
KVOE

Royals hold on for 2-1 win over Detroit

The Kansas City Royals held on for a 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday. Whit Merrifield scored on an Andrew Benintendi single in the 1st inning. Cam Gallagher scored on a Nicky Lopez sacrifice fly. Kris Bubic was the winning pitcher going 7 innings giving up no runs on...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Kansas City’s Kris Bubic on the Art of the Changeup

——— Kris Bubic: “At the end of Little League, around 13 [years old], I had a club coach — his name was Erick Raich — and I tried to throw a changeup. At that point you’re not really developed enough to throw a breaking ball, at least not in my opinion. Your hand speed isn’t there, and the ball is bigger than your hand, so it’s tough to hold it and whatnot. Even a changeup. But the changeup was the first off-speed pitch I learned, and he showed me a standard circle grip. I threw a four-seam fastball, and [the changeup] was just a four-seam circle. It was pretty simple.
MLB

