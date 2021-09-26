CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 50 years, northeast Nebraska doctor has no plans to retire

By AUSTIN SVEHLA Norfolk Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCREIGHTON — A Northeast Nebraska doctor recently celebrated 50 years in Creighton, and he doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon. Dr. Douglas Laflan, a Kearney native who earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha, didn’t envision practicing medicine in a rural area for more than three or four years. But, he said, “marriage and mortgage” have kept him in southern Knox County for five decades and counting.

