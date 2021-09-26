CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi says U.S. infrastructure bill will pass, eyes smaller social spending bill

By Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Union Leader
 5 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence on Sunday that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will pass this week but sounded more doubtful about bringing it to the House floor on Monday as she previously pledged to do. “You cannot choose the date, you have to go when you have the...

Fox News

Toomey clashes with CBS host for saying GOP could 'relieve' debt ceiling crisis: Dems control the government!

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., had a contentious exchange with CBS host Tony Dokoupil over the ongoing debate on Capitol Hill over raising the debt ceiling. Dokoupil began the hostile interview Thursday by citing the "anxiety" over the debt ceiling and claimed it was "increased with bipartisan votes," asking him why Republican lawmakers are "playing this game of brinkmanship now" based on "past spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Congress is about to pass a stopgap spending bill. That’ll cost taxpayers.

Congress and the president are on the verge of enacting a stopgap bill to temporarily fund the federal government for the fiscal year that begins Friday. By putting off any major decisions, such “continuing resolutions” (or CRs) buy Congress time to reach bipartisan agreement on funding for both defense and domestic programs for the full fiscal year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

House progressives optimistic that Biden will deliver after Capitol Hill meeting on infrastructure

Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will be successful in passing the two major infrastructure bills that make up the president’s domestic agenda. Mr Biden headed to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote by late Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses Congress and the fate of Biden's agenda - "The Takeout"

While two factions of President Biden's own party are warring over his domestic legislative priorities, contained in two separate bills, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she believes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two moderate Democrats, will ultimately vote for the massive bill championed by progressives and aimed at bolstering the nation's "social infrastructure."
CONGRESS & COURTS

